You can go ahead and cross the heat week practices off the master list; those are done and in the rear-view mirror as the 2023 L-L League football season inches closer.

Up next: Full camps — and two-a-days — starting bright and early on Monday. Get the pads out of the closet.

For now, more season previews, with a look at some of the top returning defensive players due back this fall …

1. According to the tidy list in front of me, it looks like nine players who registered 100-plus tackles last fall will be back to drop unsuspecting ball-carriers and inflict more damage this season. Here’s that list: Northern Lebanon LB Luke Shaffer (141.5 stops last fall), Manheim Township LB Declan Clancy (127), Annville-Cleona LB Darrian Holloway (125), Cocalico LB Dane Bollinger (122), Columbia LB Stud Campbell (110), Ephrata DB Jeremiah Knowles (109), Donegal DE James Turbedsky (105), Annville-Cleona DB Cael Harter (102) and Annville-Cleona DE Jon Shay (102). … All but three kids — Campbell, Knowles and Shaffer — went to the playoffs last year; Bollinger and Cocalico went the deepest, claiming D3-5A gold on the way to the state semifinals, as the Eagles played a whopping 15 games last fall — winning 10 of those, after a wonky 3-4 start. … Shaffer put up 141.5 stops — incredibly — in nine games; he missed the regular-season finale with an arm injury.

2. Who will be the league’s sack-masters this season? Six players who had five or more sacks in 2022 are due back in camp this season. The list: Garden Spot DE Reed Gruber (11.5 sacks last fall), Elizabethtown DE Dominic Lindsey (7), Annville-Cleona DE Jon Shay (7), Manheim Township DE Eli Rodriguez (6.5), Cocalico DE Logan Brubaker (5) and Lampeter-Strasburg LB Jackson Heeter (5). … All six of those players helped their teams go postseason dancing last year. … That’s two lists for Shay, who is a real force off the edge for the Dutchmen, who went all the way to the D3-2A finale last fall.

3. Six players who had three or more interceptions last year are back to patrol the secondary in 2023. The list: Manheim Township DB Nick Palumbo (5 picks last fall), Ephrata DB Jeremiah Knowles (4), Manheim Township DB Antonio Vazquez (4), Columbia DB Quincy Stewart (4), Manheim Central DB Aaron Enterline (3) and Annville-Cleona DB Cael Harter (3). … Palumbo had three picks in one game; he had a troika of interceptions in the Blue Streaks’ 42-7 win over rival Hempfield in the D3-6A semifinals. … That’s two lists for Knowles and Harter, a couple of ball-hawker D-backs who have a real nose for seeking and destroying.

