FREDERICKSBURG — Northern Lebanon suffered its second consecutive loss to start the football season on Friday night, dropping its nonleague home opener to Susquehanna Township 42-14.

The Vikings (0-2) fell behind 28-0 in the first minute of the second quarter. They briefly showed signs of getting back into the contest when Kael Erdman capped a 64-yard drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown with 9:22 left in the half.

The Vikings followed that with a successful onside kick. But the Indians (1-1) forced a turnover on downs and held off Northern Lebanon from there.

Turning point

The Vikings had stopped Susquehanna Township for a three-and-out on the first possession, but an offside flag on a fourth-and-1 gave the Indians a first down. Two plays later, Torin Evans completed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Lex Cyrus to open a 6-0 lead for the visitors.

Stars of the game

Several Indians made big plays, starting with Evans. He was 16-for-23 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns. His scoring tosses were the aforementioned screen pass to Cyrus that turned into the 51-yard touchdown, and a 47-yard touchdown pass down the middle to Jarrett Kern.

Evans also had an athletic 2-yard touchdown run in the third period in which he ran the width of the field and broke three tackles.

Cyrus and Kern made their marks as well. Cyrus added a 49-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Kern finished with four catches for 112 yards.

For Northern Lebanon, Moises Gonzalez had the most productive offensive night for the Vikings with three catches for 101 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown catch with 49 seconds left for the last score of the game.

Stat of the night

Two possessions, two plays. The first two times Northern Lebanon touched the ball, the Vikings had miscues. The first possession resulted immediately in a lost fumble. When the Vikings’ defense held, it was quickly followed by a shotgun snap over Erman’s head, resulting in a safety and an 8-0 deficit.

Up next

Northern Lebanon will look to right its ship in an 11 a.m. game at York Tech on Saturday, Sept. 9.