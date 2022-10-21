Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s most high-powered offenses squared off Friday night in Elizabethtown, as the host Bears, who had the top-ranked O in the circuit coming into the Week Nine games, hosted Garden Spot.

The Spartans’ offense ended up out-offensing the Bears’ high-octane attack.

Garden Spot scored on its first two touches of the game, QB Kye Harting had three touchdown keepers and a pair of TD passes, and the Spartans soared past E-town 66-21 to set up an intriguing Section Three showdown next Friday.

Garden Spot (4-1 league, 7-2 overall) will play at Solanco in the Week 10 regular season finale, and the Golden Mules (5-0, 9-0) can clinch the outright section championship with a win. If the Spartans go to Quarryville and slay the Golden Mules, those two would share the section title.

“This is awesome,” Garden Spot coach Matt Zamperini said. “What more can you ask for? We had a couple of disappointing losses early on. But now we can play for a shot at a share for the section title against a great team in Week 10.”

E-town (3-2, 7-2) dipped a game back in the chase after watching Garden Spot score on its first two touches of the game. Jadon Burkholder got the party started. After the Spartans took the opening kickoff, he raced 70 yards for a TD on the first play from scrimmage and it was 7-0. After Garden Spot held E-town on downs and got the ball right back, Harting called his own number and bolted 57 yards for a TD and it was 14-0 just like that.

“Scoring on the first two plays like that definitely gave us some confidence, and definitely propelled us forward for the rest of the game,” said Harting, who passed for 137 yards and rushed for 134 yards, his third 100-100 game this season. “And we were able to keep our feet on the gas and we finished it.”

Garden Spot continued to pour it on; Harting had a 15-yard keeper and it was 21-0 after the first quarter, and the Spartans got three second-quarter scores: Harting hit Zac Nagle for a 27-yard TD pass; Burkholder had a 4-yard TD scamper; and Blake Weaver had a defensive TD, intercepting a pass and zooming 67 yards the other way for a pick-6.

“You wouldn’t expect that start with 100 different scripts,” Zamperini said. “In our dreams, maybe. But we did it.”

E-town was able to finally gain some momentum with three second-quarter scores — QB Josh Rudy had a 28-yard TD keeper, Cade Capello had a 4-yard TD run and Rudy fired a 19-yard TD strike to Brady Breault — but Garden Spot had a cozy 42-21 lead at the break.

The Spartans tacked on in the third as Harting had a 3-yard run and Nick Gleason booted a 39-yard field goal. And Garden Spot triggered the mercy rule when Burkholder (108 rushing yards) gathered in a 27-yard TD pass from Harting. Weaver added an offensive TD — barreling 28 yards for a score midway through the fourth quarter — to cap the Spartans’ offensive explosion, as they piled up 402 yards, while holding E-town 269 with four sacks.

“We’re playing to be section co-champs now,” Harting said. “We came into this week 0-0 with the mindset that we were going to be 1-0. (Saturday) when we get up we’ll be 0-0, looking to be 1-0 at the end of next week. We have to come to practice every single day focused and ready to do our jobs.”

