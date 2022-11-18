From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

One final primer for this weekend’s D3 playoff action, with nine L-L League teams in action in win-or-go-home matchups:

1. Wideouts in the spotlight … Here are 10 receivers to keep an eye on in the six games involving L-L League teams: Manheim Township’s Landon Kennel (61 catches for 670 yards, 11.0 avg., 14 TD) has been the ultimate possession-receiver flank kid for the Blue Streaks, and his 32-yard TD grab in the waning seconds last week gave Township a thrilling 37-31 win at Cumberland Valley in the 6A quarterfinals. He will keep Hempfield’s DB’s busy in the semifinals. … Conversely, Township’s D-backs must track a pair of Knights’ sure-handed wideouts in Micah Gates (37 catches for 536 yards, 14.5 avg., 4 TD) and Andy Garcia (33 catches for 410 yards, 12.4 avg., 2 TD); Hempfield won’t go bombs away like some other teams still standing in their respective brackets. But Gates and Garcia have been ultra reliable targets all fall for the Knights. … Exeter’s Joey Schlaffer (33 catches for 768 yards, 23.3 avg., 10 TD) has been as-advertised all season for the undefeated Eagles. He’s caught passes. He’s run the ball. He’s even played some QB and thrown a TD pass. The Penn State recruit — and the Berks County all-time leader in receiving yards and TD catches — is a matchup nightmare no matter where he lines up, and he can go up and traffic and pull down just about anything. Northern York’s secondary will have its hands full with Schlaffer in the D3-5A semifinals. … Both D3-4A semifinal showdowns will feature major flank threats: Manheim Central’s Aaron Enterline (34 catches for 905 yards, 26.5 avg., 11 TD) is wickedly dangerous in space, and flank-mate Bode Sipel (38 catches for 598 yards, 15.7 avg., 7 TD) is a hands-guy who can move the chains. They will test Lampeter-Strasburg’s cover kids. The Pioneers have a game-breaker of their own; Hunter Hildenbrand (31 catches for 742 yards, 23.9 avg., 10 TD) is a flat-out playmaker who can do damage lined up wide or in the slot. MC DB’s beware. … Twin Valley’s secondary must chase a pair of Bishop McDevitt home-run hitters in Rico Scott (45 catches for 866 yards, 19.2 avg., 15 TD) and TaShawn Russell (42 catches for 967 yards, 23.0 avg., 13 TD) when the Raiders square off against the Crusaders in the other D3-4A semifinal. McD isn’t shy about going up top, and Scott and Russell can both beat you deep. … Wyomissing has the best pass-D (and total overall D) in the L-L League, and the Spartans’ D-backs must keep West Perry’s Ian Goodling (70 catches for 1,270 yards, 18.1 avg., 15 TD) under wraps.

2. Career coaching wins (with their current clubs) for L-L League skippers who have their teams still playing in the D3 playoffs: Hempfield’s George Eager (third season; 20 wins) … Manheim Township’s Mark Evans (11th season; 87 wins) … Manheim Central’s Dave Hahn (eighth season; 79 wins) … Exeter’s Matt Bauer (14th season; 104 wins) … Solanco’s Tony Cox (ninth season; 54 wins) … Lampeter-Strasburg’s Victor Ridenour (second season; 20 wins) … Twin Valley’s Brett Myers (first season; 7 wins) … Cocalico’s Bryan Strohl (third season; 18 wins) … Wyomissing’s Bob Wolfrum (36th season; 348 wins).

3. Two father-son/coach-QB scenarios for a pair of L-L League teams still standing: Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn skippers his son, Barons’ QB Zac Hahn, and Twin Valley coach Brett Myers skippers his son, Raiders’ QB Evan Myers. Hahn, a junior, has thrown for 2,047 yards with 28 TD passes against just three picks, with three TD keepers for Central, while Myers, a sophomore, has passed for 1,178 yards with seven TD strikes, plus 464 rushing yards and 11 TD keepers for TV.

