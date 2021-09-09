From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. The league’s stingiest defense through the first two weeks belongs to … Ephrata. The Mountaineers (2-0) are allowing just 146 yards a game in victories over Muhlenberg and Palmyra. Elizabethtown (147.5 yards against) is right on Ephrata’s heels in the total team D stat category, but here’s the agonizing part about that for the Bears: They’re just 1-1, after playing back-to-back tight-rope games. First, there was the get-out-of-Dodge 14-7 win at Donegal. Then came a sucker-punch 14-7 OT setback at Mechanicsburg. E-town gets its home opener Friday when Lower Dauphin comes to town to face the Bears’ razor-sharp defense, which has certainly played well enough for E-town to be 2-0. The Bears are hoping their offense can start picking up some steam against the Falcons.

2. Chatted with Octorara QB-DB-K-P Weston Stoltzfus last Saturday after the Braves beat York Tech 48-0 for a 2-0 getaway, and asked if he wore a Superman T-shirt under his game jersey. The answer is no, by the way. But what an amazing start for Octorara’s senior leader, who has come up large in all three phases of the game: 10-for-17 passing for 177 yards with one TD strike, and that was the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter in the Braves’ Week 1 win at Kennard-Dale. He’s also tallied 72 rushing yards on 11 carries, with a pair of TD keepers, one in each game, including a 7-yard scoring run last week vs. York Tech. On defense, Stoltzfus has been in on 11 tackles, and 10 of those are solo sticks. He’s also recovered a fumble, forced two fumbles, and he iced the win over Kennard-Dale with an interception with two seconds to play in regulation. In special teams, Stoltzfus has one touchback on kickoffs, he’s averaging 30 yards a punt, and he’s drilled six PAT attempts. He’s been outstanding all over the field during Octorara’s 2-0 start; the Braves will go for 3-0 Friday when Pottstown comes to Atglen.

3. WEEK 3 PREDICTIONS

Definitely need a better week after being tripped up aplenty in Week 2 …

LAST WEEK: 12-8

OVERALL: 27-10

Northern Lebanon over York Tech

Pequea Valley over Kutztown

Annville-Cleona over Littlestown

Columbia over Hanover

Octorara over Pottstown

Conrad Weiser over Elco

Lancaster Catholic over Archbishop Carroll

Garden Spot over Daniel Boone

Donegal over Eastern York

Elizabethtown over Lower Dauphin

Manheim Central over Susquehanna Township

Solanco over Muhlenberg

Governor Mifflin over Cocalico

Lampeter-Strasburg over Conestoga Valley

Warwick over Ephrata

Lebanon over McCaskey

Penn Manor over Northeastern York

Carlisle over Cedar Crest

Central York over Hempfield

Wilson over Exeter

Central Dauphin over Manheim Township (Saturday game)

