ROYERSFORD — Governor Mifflin had an uncharacteristic subpar 2022 season that ended a nearly 20-year run of winning seasons. The Mustangs looked to get back to the success in 2023 but instead on opening night they were reminded of 2022 as they were downed 49-19 by Spring-Ford on Friday at Coach McNally Stadium.

It was unsure who was going to start under center for the Mustangs headed into the nonleague football contest, as Bryce Wunderlich and Javien Pletz competed throughout the summer. Wunderlich got the start and threw an interception on the Mustangs' opening drive to set the Rams up at their own 35-yard line.

Rams' quarterback Matt Zollers quickly sliced through the Mifflin defense and put Spring-Ford up 7-0 after scampering in from 6 yards out. Mifflin’s Reese Hohl countered on the ensuing kickoff with a brilliant 96-yard return for a touchdown and left the Mustangs down 7-6 after a missed extra point.

Unfortunately for the Mustangs, the deficit would be no closer than that for the rest of the game as the Rams closed out the first half by pulling away with 28 unanswered points to go up 35-6. Zollers torched the Mustang defense through the air and on the ground, most of his damage going to Mason Scott.

Scott got the run going with a 67-yard catch and run from Zollers to respond to the Hohl kickoff return for a touchdown and followed with two catches for 55 yards one drive later to extend the lead to 21-6. Zollers added one more on the ground from 17 yards out halfway through the second quarter before capping the half with a 21-yard strike to tight end Ryan Kerchner on fourth-and-15.

Zollers found Scott for a third time wide open from 28 yards out to open the third quarter that extended the Rams’ sizable advantage to 42-6. Pletz ended the Rams’ two-quarter point run by punching the ball in from the goal line which was aided by a 40-yard scramble from the signal-caller. Each team traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter to finish off the contest.

Governor Mifflin now looks to get back on track next Friday night in its home opener against Carlisle.