From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

More Week 9 preview items, as the clock clicks closer to Friday’s contests:

1. The L-L League crew heard all about Wyomissing, and what the Spartans would be bringing to the table this fall when they joined the league. And they certainly haven’t disappointed. There are a zillion stats out there to break down and compare and contrast, but this one speaks the loudest as to Wyo’s dominance in the trenches, and how important the Spartans’ O-line unit will be when the weather gets cooler and the playoffs — playoffs! — commence in a couple of weeks: Wyo has rushed for 2,486 yards on 295 carries. That’s — gulp — 8.4 yards per carry. Every time QB Ben Zechman turns around and hands the ball off to one of the Spartans’ talented backs, Wyo is punching out 8-plus yards per play. Charlie McIntyre (600 rushing yards, 12.8 per carry, 8 TD), Matt Kramer (566 rushing yards, 9.0 per carry, 16 TD) and Drew Eisenhower (555 rushing yards, 11.8 per carry, 7 TD) have done the most damage out of the Spartans’ dastardly Wing-T, with McIntyre and Eisenhower each getting 11-plus yards per pop. That’s a first down every time they touch the football. Have fun trying to shed those blocks and defending that all night. Hence all of Wyo’s funky offensive numbers — and there are a lot of them. And that has everything to do with the Spartans’ O-line, which has the chops to help take Wyo to some special places coming up next month. The Spartans are at Octorara on Friday, where they’ll be seeking their 33rd regular-season victory in a row. They’ll get a Braves’ outfit that has allowed 2,347 rushing yards, most in the league. Uh, oh. Keep an eye on Octorara DT Mason Woodall (16 tackles, 1 sack) to help plug some holes in the middle. He had four tackles, including one stick for a loss, last week vs. Berks Catholic. And the Braves will need another big run-stuff night from LB Austin Kurtz, who has a team-best 49 tackles, a QB hurry and a forced fumble. He’s having quite the breakout sophomore season making sticks in Atglen, where the re-tooling Braves will look to keep rampaging Wyo honest on Friday.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Penn Manor heads to Manheim Township on Friday for an old-school Section 1 throw-down between the Comets and the Blue Streaks. PM needs a win to jump back into the D3-6A playoff picture; MT is safely inside the bubble, but needs some more mo heading into its Week 10 showdown vs. Wilson, which has become one of the juiciest rivalries going in the L-L League over the past several years. A couple of Streaks’ cover-corners to watch on Friday: Don Rodriguez (19 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 INT, 6 pass breakups) and Antonio Vazquez (16 tackles, 1 for a loss, 3 INT, 4 pass breakups) have made life miserable on the flanks for opposing wideouts. Here’s a fun stat: Rodriguez and Vazquez have combined for 10 of Township’s 22 pass breakups. That’s a bunch. Penn Manor won’t go up top a ton — QB Eli Warfel has thrown for 792 yards with three TD tosses — but on passing downs, the Comets must be aware of Rodriguez and Vazquez in coverage. PM’s deep threat is WR Clark Wagstaff (12-271, 22.6 yards per catch) and TE Dhamir Wesley (15 catches, 2 for TDs) is a major red-zone threat. Township’s D has been stingy; the Streaks are giving up just 193.9 yards a game, third-best in the league. Their razor-sharp pass-coverage has had a lot to do with that.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. Speaking of solid secondary play … it hasn’t been the greatest season of all-time for Donegal, which has had to cope with some injuries, and will miss out on a return trip to the playoffs. But the Indians’ DB patrolmen have been really good all fall. Landen Baughman (81 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery), Ruben Mumper (69 tackles, 4 for losses, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble), Brock Hammaker (54 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble) and Landon Robertson (34 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble) are all putting together all-star caliber seasons in the secondary. That group will be pressed into run-stuff mode on Friday when Elco comes to Mount Joy; the Raiders’ Veer features bell-cow RB Jake Williams, who is third in the league in rushing with 1,330 ground stripes. He’s been tough to tackle, and if he’s finding daylight, Donegal’s DBs gotta be ready to cheat up and help stop the run. Big game here for Elco; the Raiders hit the week at No. 9 in the D3-4A power ratings, and the top-10 teams get in. Elco finishes up next week with a home date vs. Berks Catholic.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage