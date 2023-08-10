Another day, another round of heat acc practices, as the 37 L-L League football teams are dealing with all kinds of weather this week. Some heat. Some gusty wind. Some storms. And it looks like rain is in the forecast for Thursday, so be ready for anything out there, gang. And keep taking those water breaks.

More news and notables to get you ready for the 2023 campaign …

1. Some transfer reporting off the top … Can confirm that Dominic Diaz-Ellis and Darius Diaz-Ellis have left Columbia, and they are enrolled at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg. Dominic is coming off back-to-back all-star seasons for the Crimson Tide, including a Section 5 first-team nod as an athlete last fall, when he averaged 22 yards per catch — while throwing for 370 yards with three TD tosses when he slid behind center for a couple of weeks. Dominic had a breakout freshman season two years ago with 45 receptions for 856 yards with 10 TD grabs. He was tabbed Section 4 Receiver of the Year, and he earned first-team all-star honors at WR and a second-team all-star nod at DB while helping Columbia win the section championship. … McDevitt, which plays in the Mid-Penn Keystone, is the reigning D3-4A and PIAA-4A state champ, and is spearheaded by Kentucky commit Stone Saunders at QB and Alabama commit Rico Scott at WR. … Meanwhile, can also confirm that Dakota Thomas, one of Kutztown’s key rushers out of the backfield last fall, has transferred to Fleetwood. Thomas rushed for 630 yards with six TD runs last fall for the Cougars.

2. When Wyomissing gasses up the bus for a spin to Fawn Grove to tangle with Kennard-Dale in Week 1, the Spartans will bring a 35-game regular-season unbeaten streak into the ring. Wyo’s last regular-season loss: 28-7 at home vs. rival Berks Catholic in the Backyard Brawl in Week 10 on Oct. 27, 2018. The Spartans went 10-0 in 2019, 5-0 in 2020 (COVID-19 season), 10-0 in 2021 and 10-0 last year in their L-L League debut. … Since that loss to Berks Catholic in 2018, Wyo is — gulp — 50-5 overall with four straight D3 championships. Those five losses: Middletown in the D3 playoffs in 2018; Tamaqua in the PIAA playoffs in 2019; Central Valley in the PIAA playoffs in 2020; Central Valley again in the PIAA playoffs in 2021; and Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA playoffs last year.

3. QUOTABLE — Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn on getting over the setback to Bishop McDevitt in last year’s D3-4A finale, and getting right back to work with a nice returning nucleus due back this season: “You mourn that loss, but then you shake it off and you’re right back at it again. These guys were no different. They’ve been working really hard. We have some guys doing some great things, and we’re excited about that, and we’re excited about where we’re at. We still have more work to do — but we’re certainly excited about where we’re at. We were right back (in the weight room). And our kids wanted to be right back (in the weight room). That’s always our philosophy.”

