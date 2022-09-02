From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

An early start to Week 2, with Elco vs. Annville-Cleona, Northern Lebanon vs. Susquehanna Township and Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic on Thursday’s slate. That will leave 23 games on Friday and one on Saturday. Continuing to preview those clashes here:

1. The top two defensive efforts in Week 1 were turned in by a pair of stingy Berks outfits: Hamburg allowed just 58 yards (20 on the ground) in a 48-6 win at Halifax. And Wyomissing yielded just 72 yards (21 through the air) in a 49-0 whitewash over Kennard-Dale. And now, the Hawks and the Spartans draw Week 2 opponents who are still looking to find some O after Week 1 setbacks. Hamburg is set to welcome Warrior Run, which managed just 31 rushing yards (and a scant 1.6 yards per carry) with three turnovers in a 56-6 loss vs. Muncy. Wyo will play at Pottsville, which had 16 rushing yards (and averaged just 0.8 yards per rush) in a 55-12 setback vs. D4 juggernaut Jersey Shore. Warrior Run QB Ryan Newton did throw an 85-yard TD pass for the Defenders, but WR’s O didn’t muster much after that. Two more Hamburg items we really liked from Week 1: The Hawks didn’t punt, and they piled up 170 return yards, with Derek Ruiz and Cohen Correll doing damage in that department. Never, ever underestimate the importance of special teams. We picked Hamburg (Section 5) and Wyo (Section 4) to win their respective section chases, and the Hawks and the Spartans — who have both flashed gnarly defenses already — can pick up some more momentum on Friday.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. How many L-L League backs rushed for 100 or more yards in Week 1? A baker’s dozen. The list: Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music (241), Muhlenberg’s Giovanni Cavanna (220), Cocalico’s Sam Steffey (199), Hempfield’s Grant Hoover (185), Elco’s Jake Williams (168), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Carson Coleman (164), Schuylkill Valley’s Dom Giuffre (155), Ephrata’s Andre Weidman (153), Penn Manor’s Eli Warfel (134), Octorara’s Colton Focht (124), Governor Mifflin’s Brayden Reis (124), Penn Manor’s Jonathan Osman (108) and Reading’s Amier Burdine (100). … Some of those guys will clash head-to-head on Friday; Cavanna and Muhlenberg will square off against Burdine and Reading in the Battle of the Border trophy game, while Warfel, Osman and Penn Manor will tangle with Coleman and L-S. Rush defenses beware in those tilts.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Which section fared the best in Week 1? That would be Section 3, with five nonleague wins: Elizabethtown over Donegal; Garden Spot over Conrad Weiser; Solanco over L-S; Fleetwood over Kutztown; and Twin Valley over Schuylkill Valley. … Section 1 and Section 5 checked in with four wins apiece; Section 2 and Section 4 teams combined for three wins.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage