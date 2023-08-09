Heat acc rolls along — hope nobody got caught outside in that late-afternoon thunder-boomer on Monday — as L-L League football squads continue to gear up for the season.

Here are some more nuggets to keep the previews humming …

1. Who are the L-L League’s current active career leaders in receptions? After some digging, I’ve unearthed two names: Manheim Township’s Landon Kennel — seems like he’s been snagging catches for the Blue Streaks’ varsity forever — and Ephrata’s Jeremiah Knowles. … Kennel, coming off a whopper 65-catch season last fall — most in the league — has 95 career receptions for 1,153 yards and a cool 20 TD grabs. … Knowles, the Mountaineers’ speedy flank threat and special teams fiend, has 62 career receptions for 1,118 yards and 10 TD snags. He caught 37 passes last fall. … We’re expecting big things from Kennel (a Monmouth commit) and Knowles again this fall, thanks to the familiarity aspect with their quarterbacks; Manheim Township’s Hayden Johnson (a Lehigh commit) and Ephrata’s Sam McCracken both had 2,000-yard passing seasons a year ago, and they’ll both have their favorite safety-blanket targets back this fall.

2. During its ride to the D3-2A championship game last fall, Annville-Cleona had four players with 100-plus tackles. That’s a funky stat. And three of those guys are due back this season: LB Darrian Holloway (125 stops last year, 154 sticks in his career), DE Jon Shay (102 stops last year, 125 sticks in his career, including 13 tackles for losses) and DB Cael Harter (102 stops last year, 159 sticks in his career) will spearhead A-C’s D this time around. The fourth 100-tackle kid for the Dutchmen last fall? Section 5 LB of the Year Alex Long had 117 stops. A fifth tackler had 93 sticks in 2022 for A-C, which is turning into Ball-Hawker High.

3. Haven’t heard about too many freshmen that are set to crack the varsity and pay immediate dividends for their respective teams this fall. But here’s one name I’ve heard more than once this summer: Wyomissing ninth-grade RB-DB Justice Hardy. File his name away in your memory banks moving forward, as it appears the Spartans — who will be angling for their fifth straight D3-3A title this fall — are set to add another playmaker to their arsenal.

