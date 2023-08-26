READING — Exeter used big plays and a steady defense to romp past Daniel Boone 42-7 in the 58th rendition of the Pig Iron Bowl on Friday night at Don Thomas Stadium.

Exeter’s speed was on display all night in the decisive victory over their rivals in the nonleague season football opener. Junior Jayden Zandier blew past the secondary and caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Riley Martinez. Zandier was also explosive in the return game, registering 55- and 64-yard kickoff returns to give the Eagles excellent field position.

Carter Redding took a forward flip pass in the back field from Martinex and sped 40 yards around the left end for a touchdown.

Pharrell Caceres ran for a 41 yard touchdown and Zaymar Paschall raced for a 41 yard touchdown.

Martinez did not start for the Eagles, but came in on the second offensive possession and went on to complete 6-of-9 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed four times for 18 yards and a touchdown..

Pharrell Caceres (10 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown) and Zaymar Paschall (6 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown) led the rushing attack for the Eagles.

Coastal Carolina commit Zach Zandier caught three passes for 44 yards and was double teamed all night long by the Blazers defense. Exeter used the double teaming of Zandier to their advantage by running away from him for some big gains. The Blazers then adjusted and started slanting their lineman away from Zandier. Exeter then responded by running counters for more big plays.

For the Blazers (0-1), quarterback Dean Rotter completed 10-of-20 passes for 112 yards, and rushed nine times for 50 yards. Ethan Kryman caught five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Exeter has won 11 straight in the series. They now lead the Pig Iron Bowl series over Daniel Boone 39-18-1 and the overall series 42-22-1.