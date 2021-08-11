From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Three L-L League senior specialists had their ratings updated by Kohl’s Kicking Camps following the National Scholarship Camp in Tennessee late last month. Lancaster Catholic’s Daniel Mueller checks in at No. 69 among senior punters with 4.5 stars. The Crusaders’ kick and punt machine recently picked up offers from Cornell and Villanova. Meanwhile, Solanco’s Trent McDowell earned a 4.5-star rating and he’s tied at No. 100 among senior punters and kickers, and Garden Spot’s Walker Martin picked up a 4.5-star rating and he’s tied at No. 100 among senior kickers. Mueller. McDowell. Martin. The Triple M boys. Remember their names moving forward.

2. Cocalico is set to return virtually its entire Flexbone backfield from a year ago: Anthony Bourassa (90-752, 8 TD), Steven Flinton (58-468, 2 TD), Brycen Flinton (14-201, 2 TD) and Austin Vang (31-182, 1 TD) are all due back. That’s 1,603 yards on 193 carries — a nifty 8.3 yards per pop — and 13 TD gallops coming back for coach Bryan Strohl’s club, which went 4-4 last season — one year after pocketing D3-5A gold. Having one returning vet rusher is a good thing; the Eagles will have four. And more good news: The Bourassa-Flinton-Flinton-Vang fearsome foursome will be running behind an experienced O-line, including South Carolina commit Ryan Brubaker, Jared Stauffer, Chuckie Drain, Chase Tucker and Damien Wolf. The only backfield question mark in Cocalico camp is QB, where holdover senior Blayke Taddei and freshman Josh Myer are vying for snaps. No section-by-section predictions just yet. But the early gut hunch is that Cocalico will be back with the lead pack this time around.

3. A half dozen pitch-and-catch combos we’re excited to see this season:

QB Robert Footman, WR J’von Collazo, Columbia — Footman (97-of-185 for 1,516 yards, 14 TD last season) isn’t shy about going up top, and he’ll have a reliable target in Collazo, who caught seven passes last fall. Seven doesn’t sound like a ton, but Collazo was flanked by vet pass-catchers Keegin Zink (28-551, 4 TD), Michael Poole (22-413, 3 TD), Darnell Tucker (21-279, 6 TD) and Demetrius Diaz-Ellis (8-94), who combined for 79 receptions for 1,337 yards and 13 TD grabs. This season, Collazo should be Footman’s go-to guy.

QB Judd Novak, WR Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — The Novak-to-Sensenig duo did a bevy of damage through the air last fall: Novak went 97-for-197 for 1,580 yards with 21 TD strikes, second-most in the league. Sensenig hauled in 31 catches for 676 yards with a league-leading 11 TD grabs. Those two are back to terrorize the airways again this fall, as the Barons look for some redemption after last year’s un-Central-like 3-5 finish.

QB Hayden Johnson, WR Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — Johnson is a newbie; the much-ballyhooed sophomore is set to take the keys to the Blue Streaks’ spread attack, and he’ll have one of the best pass-catchers in the business at his disposal in Ivey, the electric Penn State recruit. All Ivey did last year was average a lights-out 22 yards per catch — 23 receptions for 506 yards — with five TD grabs, and he’s spent the last three seasons putting up crooked receiving numbers in Neffsville. A major deep threat, nobody has had much luck containing Ivey. When he shakes free deep, forget about it. Can Johnson — throwing behind three returning O-line all-stars — get him the ball downfield? If yes, watch out.

QB Will Cranford, WR Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — This pitch-and-catch combo had a good thing going on last year, when Cranford (51-of-108 for 817 yards, 3 TD) took over the QB duties from McClair (15 catches, 228 yards, 1 TD). That transition went smoothly, and it paid off when the Crusaders won their final two games to cap the season. We’re expecting even more above-ground heroics from Cranford and McClair this time around.

QB Macoy Kneisley, WR Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — The Buckskins turned a 1-2 start into a feel-good-story 5-0 finish last fall, shaking off a COVID-ravaged start for an incredibly hot finish. Kneisley (55-for-103 for 809 yards, 8 TD) came on like gangbusters, carving himself into a reliable game manager. He lost his top flank target, all-star wideout Zach Fisher, to graduation. But Plowden (10 catches for 124 yards, 2 TD) had a breakout season lining up all over the place for CV. He’ll go over the middle. He’ll go deep. He’ll run the ball on trick plays. He’ll help out a ton in special teams. And he and Kneisley should do some serious damage up top.

QB Berkeley Wagner, TE Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg — Intriguing duo here for sure, with Wagner stepping in behind center to replace all-stater Sean McTaggart, who had the mother of all senior seasons last fall for the Pioneers, who won Section 3 gold and successfully defended their D3-4A crown. Wagner, you’ll recall, has one varsity QB start under his belt; back in his sophomore season, he got the nod in the D3-4A playoff opener vs. Elco, and he helped L-S win that game and advance. Wagner has spent his Pioneers’ career at safety — where he’s earned all-star honors — and he’s caught a couple of passes as a receiver. This fall, under rookie skipper Victor Ridenour, he’ll slide back under center, and he’ll have Heyser (26 catches, 531 yards, 4 TD) at his disposal. The bullish tight end has the size to shed blockers and go up over D-backs to make catches in tight spaces and in red-zone situations. And Heyser also has the speed to beat you deep and make plays in space. He’s a weapon, and Wagner will use him.

