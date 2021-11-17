From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Lampeter-Strasburg’s defense has aced pretty much every test this season — at least since Week 1, when the Pioneers dropped a 45-22 decision at Warwick against the eventual Section 2 tri-champs and D3-5A quarterfinalists. Since then, L-S has ripped off a program-record 10 wins in a row, and the Pioneers’ defense has been pretty gnarly, with four shutouts and a league-best 189 yards a game against. Heading into Friday’s D3-4A semifinal clash vs. Kennard-Dale, L-S has allowed 1,019 rushing yards (fewest in the league) and 1,064 passing yards (sixth-fewest in the league) and the Pioneers have 64 tackles for losses, 49 QB hurries and 24 takeaways (including 13 interceptions) for a formidable plus-13 turnover margin. Now L-S has to slow down K-D’s rugged rushing attack; the Rams — who are also riding a 10-game winning streak and who are in the D3 semifinals for the first time in program history — have gobbled up 3,212 rushing yards and are averaging 344 yards a game. K-D features four back with 350-plus yards — Steven Lukes (54-779, 10 TD), Micah Partee (108-661, 8 TD), Avery Cummings (85-487, 3 TD) and Adam Loucks (56-360, 3 TD) — and Gavin Sparks (38-230, 1 TD) had his breakout game last week vs. Donegal, bolting for 104 yards with a TD run in the Rams’ 28-14 quarterfinal victory over the Indians. K-D won’t go up top very often — QB Jacob Copenhaver is 21-of-46 for 575 yards with 4 TD tosses against 4 INT through the air — so L-S’s D must be in run-stuff mode from the coin toss.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

2. Has there been a more electrifying special teams player across the state this fall than Wilson’s Cam Jones? The multi-purpose threat junior has put up some staggering numbers in the return game — and across the board. He’ll be one to watch when the Bulldogs take on Harrisburg in the D3-6A finale on Saturday. A look inside Jones’ freakishly fantastic numbers: 445 yards in punt returns, with four TD returns (70 yards vs. Central Dauphin; 70 yards vs. Penn Manor; 69 yards vs. Cedar Crest; 51 yards vs. McCaskey) … 650 yards in kickoff returns, with three TD returns (91 yards vs. Cedar Crest; 85 yards vs. Manheim Central; 81 yards vs. York) … 21 carries for 171 yards (8.1 yards per pop) with three TD runs … 8 receptions for 125 yards (15.6 yards per grab) with a pair of TD catches. Add it all up: 57 touches for 1,412 all-purpose yards — 27.7 yards per touch — for 118 yards per game and 12 total TD scored four different ways. … Jones has also chipped in from his DB spot on defense with 27 tackles, including 4.5 hits for losses, an interception and four pass breakups.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Speaking of special teams … When L-S and Wilson take the field this weekend for D3 playoff games, the Pioneers and the Bulldogs will have reliable kickers and punters at their disposal. L-S lefty K Andrew Reidenbaugh is 56-for-60 on PAT attempts with three field goals — from 21, 21 and 28 yards out — with five touchbacks on kickoffs, and while the Pioneers haven’t punted very often, Brayden Smith is a solid directional booter who averages 26 yards per punt. … Wilson K Ben Rada — who drilled the game-winning 21-yard field goal with time running out in the Bulldogs’ 14-11 D3-6A semifinal win over Central York — is 2-for-2 on field goals (including a 31-yarder in that CY game) and he’s 41-for-46 on PAT attempts. Rada also averages 32.9 yards per punt, with a pair of punts downed inside the 20. Brad Hoffman also punts for Wilson; he’s at 31.1 yards per boot with five punts downed inside the 20.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage