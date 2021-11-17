WILSONvsHEMPfb008.jpg
Buy Now

Wilson’s Cameron Jones looks on in the first half during the L-L League Section 1 football game against Hempfield at Hempfield High School in Landisville on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

 ANDY BLACKBURN

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

1. Lampeter-Strasburg’s defense has aced pretty much every test this season — at least since Week 1, when the Pioneers dropped a 45-22 decision at Warwick against the eventual Section 2 tri-champs and D3-5A quarterfinalists. Since then, L-S has ripped off a program-record 10 wins in a row, and the Pioneers’ defense has been pretty gnarly, with four shutouts and a league-best 189 yards a game against. Heading into Friday’s D3-4A semifinal clash vs. Kennard-Dale, L-S has allowed 1,019 rushing yards (fewest in the league) and 1,064 passing yards (sixth-fewest in the league) and the Pioneers have 64 tackles for losses, 49 QB hurries and 24 takeaways (including 13 interceptions) for a formidable plus-13 turnover margin. Now L-S has to slow down K-D’s rugged rushing attack; the Rams — who are also riding a 10-game winning streak and who are in the D3 semifinals for the first time in program history — have gobbled up 3,212 rushing yards and are averaging 344 yards a game. K-D features four back with 350-plus yards — Steven Lukes (54-779, 10 TD), Micah Partee (108-661, 8 TD), Avery Cummings (85-487, 3 TD) and Adam Loucks (56-360, 3 TD) — and Gavin Sparks (38-230, 1 TD) had his breakout game last week vs. Donegal, bolting for 104 yards with a TD run in the Rams’ 28-14 quarterfinal victory over the Indians. K-D won’t go up top very often — QB Jacob Copenhaver is 21-of-46 for 575 yards with 4 TD tosses against 4 INT through the air — so L-S’s D must be in run-stuff mode from the coin toss.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

2. Has there been a more electrifying special teams player across the state this fall than Wilson’s Cam Jones? The multi-purpose threat junior has put up some staggering numbers in the return game — and across the board. He’ll be one to watch when the Bulldogs take on Harrisburg in the D3-6A finale on Saturday. A look inside Jones’ freakishly fantastic numbers: 445 yards in punt returns, with four TD returns (70 yards vs. Central Dauphin; 70 yards vs. Penn Manor; 69 yards vs. Cedar Crest; 51 yards vs. McCaskey) … 650 yards in kickoff returns, with three TD returns (91 yards vs. Cedar Crest; 85 yards vs. Manheim Central; 81 yards vs. York) … 21 carries for 171 yards (8.1 yards per pop) with three TD runs … 8 receptions for 125 yards (15.6 yards per grab) with a pair of TD catches. Add it all up: 57 touches for 1,412 all-purpose yards — 27.7 yards per touch — for 118 yards per game and 12 total TD scored four different ways. … Jones has also chipped in from his DB spot on defense with 27 tackles, including 4.5 hits for losses, an interception and four pass breakups.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Speaking of special teams … When L-S and Wilson take the field this weekend for D3 playoff games, the Pioneers and the Bulldogs will have reliable kickers and punters at their disposal. L-S lefty K Andrew Reidenbaugh is 56-for-60 on PAT attempts with three field goals — from 21, 21 and 28 yards out — with five touchbacks on kickoffs, and while the Pioneers haven’t punted very often, Brayden Smith is a solid directional booter who averages 26 yards per punt. … Wilson K Ben Rada — who drilled the game-winning 21-yard field goal with time running out in the Bulldogs’ 14-11 D3-6A semifinal win over Central York — is 2-for-2 on field goals (including a 31-yarder in that CY game) and he’s 41-for-46 on PAT attempts. Rada also averages 32.9 yards per punt, with a pair of punts downed inside the 20. Brad Hoffman also punts for Wilson; he’s at 31.1 yards per boot with five punts downed inside the 20.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags