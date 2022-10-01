This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

FLEETWOOD — Football coaches often stress that special teams are one-third of the game. Saturday night in Fleetwood was a perfect example of why they say that.

Kennard-Dale took advantage of two Fleetwood special teams miscues that the Rams converted into two first-quarter touchdowns. The two turnovers helped jump-start the Rams, and they never trailed as they took down the host Tigers 20-14 in nonleague action.

The Rams went three-and-out on their first possession but recovered a Fleetwood muffed punt at the Tigers’ 40-yard line. Three plays later, Connor Wolf broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 lead.

Moments later, after Kennard-Dale recovered a second Fleetwood muffed punt, the Rams struck again, this time on a 21-yard pass from Garrett McCleary to Dominic Smith. Gavin Sparks' conversion run gave the Rams a 14-0 first-quarter advantage.

The two muffed punts turned out to be crucial in a game dictated by the defenses with each team limiting the other to less than 200 total yards of offense.

The Rams' ground game controlled the clock for most of the first quarter, with Wolf and Sparks chipping away at the Fleetwood defense while the Tigers only ran seven offensive plays. But the Tigers got back in the game in the second quarter after pinning the Rams deep in their own territory and taking over at the Kennard-Dale 25-yard line following a short punt by the Rams.

From there, Fleetwood grinded out eight plays, converting two fourth-down conversions along the way, with the second resulting in a 5-yard Czion Brickle touchdown run. Cole Pennypacker’s PAT cut the Rams' lead to 14-7 with 5:09 left in the half.

Kennard-Dale responded with a nine-play, 51-yard drive, capped off by McCleary's 1-yard touchdown quarterback sneak with 28.6 seconds left to give the Rams a 20-7 lead at the break.

The second half was mostly a battle of field position with each team unable to put together a sustained drive and the defenses taking over. With 2:54 left in the third quarter, Brickle jumped a McCleary pass and returned it 30 yards for a pick-six to give the Tigers life and make it 20-14 after Pennypacker’s PAT.

But it was all the scoring either team could muster the rest of the way.

The Rams opened the fourth quarter with a 12-play drive, including two fourth-down conversions, but came up empty-handed after Dylan Logue’s 43-yard field-goal attempt came up short with 6:26 left in the contest. The Tigers seemed rejuvenated by the opportunity and put together a nine-play drive of their own, but the Rams’ Jose Morales ripped Fleetwood’s heart out with interception on a fourth-down play with a little more than three minutes remaining.

McCleary finished 7-of-12 of passing for 104 yards with one touchdown to go along with his rushing touchdown. Wolfe had 65 yards rushing and a touchdown plus 37 receiving yards.

Kennard-Dale improved to 3-3 with the win, while Fleetwood fell to 2-4.