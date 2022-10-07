SOUDERTON — Sometimes a great performance gets overshadowed by the final score. Jack Reed delivered one of those Friday night.

There’s not much else Warwick’s quarterback could have done. His stats told his story: 16-for-23 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

It wasn’t enough. Not against this opponent on this day. Souderton knocked off Warwick 45-24 in a nonleague football game.

“Obviously we didn’t do what we came here to do,” Reed said. “Our offense fought until the end. It’s kind of late in the year, but it’s one of those things. You’ve got to keep fighting. I’m proud of our boys for playing the whole game.”

Reed knew better than most what Warwick’s defense was up against. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound senior was in charge of running the scout team. He tried to mimic what the Warriors were about to face.

There was no stopping Souderton (6-1). The Indians scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and never slowed down. Once they stretched their lead to 24-10 at halftime, Warwick couldn’t get closer.

“I wouldn’t say they’re anything special,” Reed said. “But they’re so good at what they do. They have so many weapons over there. It’s just hard to stop.”

Reed connected with Brendon Snyder on touchdown strikes of 9 and 68 yards. The QB hit Trevor Evans for a 13-yard score.

Warwick (2-5) has dropped three in a row against powerhouse teams. The Warriors have Muhlenberg, Lebanon and Gov. Mifflin left on their schedule.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take to get to districts,” coach Bob Locker said. “You’ve got to figure, win three, get to 5-5 and see where life puts you then. We’ve got to figure out how to win a game again.”

Star of the game

Souderton spread the wealth on offense. Chris Kerns rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown. Danny Dyches caught two TD passes. Jared Zimmerman completed 12-of-17 attempts for 121 yards and three scores.

Key statistic

Souderton collected 27 first downs, rushed for 315 yards and never punted.

Quotable

“At times we show flashes of what we can be,” Locker said. “We just make too many mistakes. We have to find a way to clean it up.”

Up next

Warwick resumes Lancaster-Lebanon League play with a road game at Muhlenberg on Friday night.