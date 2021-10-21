From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

First, this scheduling update: Lebanon has forfeited Friday's Section 3 game to Donegal because of coronavirus issues.

1. Here’s a terrific matchup to keep an eye on Friday when Garden Spot packs up the bus and heads into the big city to take on Lancaster Catholic in a Section 3 clash: Spartans’ DB Derrick Lambert has been filthy in the secondary with five picks and three pass breakups. Meanwhile, Crusaders’ WR Mason McClair has 24 catches for 383 yards (16 yards per grab) with a trio of TD receptions. Gotta believe they’ll be lined up opposite each other at some point on Friday. And as an added bonus, they’ll likely be mirroring each other on the other side of the ball, too; Lambert leads all Section 3 pass-catchers with 35 grabs for 357 yards with four TD snags. And McClair is one of Catholic’s top open-field defenders, and he should have his eyes on Lambert if Garden Spot goes up top. Lambert and McClair: You should hear both of their names a lot on Friday.

2. Penn Manor has made a slew of big plays through the air this season; Eli Warfel’s Hail Mary TD pass to Clark Wagstaff to beat Warwick at the horn immediately comes to mind. Warfel has also hit Wagstaff and DeShawn Stanley for some must-have, late-game completions, as the Comets have clicked in the passing game in crunch time. Now they must face Cedar Crest’s defense, which has allowed a league-low 694 passing yards. Keep your eyes peeled on the Falcons’ safeties — Brayden Koehler and Owen Chernich — to be in route-jump/pass breakup mode if Penn Manor takes flight in a close game.

3. WEEK 9 PICKS

How in the world is it Week 9? It’s still borderline shorts weather, for crying out loud. Some key games on Friday, which meant some tricky picks — a couple that I actually had to sleep on, believe it or not. My selections …

LAST WEEK: 8-2

OVERALL: 90-24

Wilson over Hempfield

Northern Lebanon over Pequea Valley

Manheim Township over McCaskey

Octorara over Annville-Cleona

Cedar Crest over Penn Manor

Columbia over Elco

Cocalico over Warwick

Garden Spot over Lancaster Catholic

Solanco over Conestoga Valley

Manheim Central over Elizabethtown

Lampeter-Strasburg over Ephrata

