From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Still wrapping my head around the Week 4 action (which wrapped up with a bang Saturday night with Conrad Weiser’s terrific, come-from-behind 22-21 win over Elco) and those head-to-head section openers — while coming to grips with the fact that we’ll reach the halfway point of the regular season on Friday. Gulp. Some notables:

1. Two L-L League quarterbacks eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark already this season on Friday: Elizabethtown’s Josh Rudy, after throwing for 292 yards in the Bears’ nonleague win over Red Lion, is up to a league-leading 1,088 air yards on 66-of-88 completions. And Manheim Township’s Hayden Johnson, after throwing for 281 yards in the Blue Streaks’ nip-and-tuck nonleague win over Spring-Ford, is at 1,012 passing yards on 92-of-126 (73 percent) attempts. Township has not been shy about going up top; the Streaks have passed for 1,012 yards and rushed for 290 yards for 325 yards a game. Township has also won three straight, and opens Section 1 play Friday with the Kurjiaka Trophy game at home vs. uber rival Hempfield. E-town also opens section play on Friday, with a Section 3 tilt at Twin Valley as the Bears will go for a 6-0 start. Safe to say the Black Knights’ and the Raiders’ D-backs better be ready to pass-defend in those clashes.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. It’s been a heck of a two-week stretch for a league QB, RB and WR. Check the numbers … In wins over Cocalico and Susquehannock, Manheim Central QB Zac Hahn went 21-of-32 (66 percent) for 499 yards with eight TD throws against no picks. … In wins over Eastern York and Annville-Cleona, Hamburg RB Pierce Mason rushed 39 times for 569 yards with nine TD romps. His 292-yard effort vs. EY tied the program record, and his five TD runs vs. A-C set a new program mark. Mason leads the league with 14 TD runs — plus a pair of special teams scores for 16 total TD in four games. … In wins over York Tech and Pequea Valley, Northern Lebanon WR Moises Gonzalez hauled in 11 catches for 307 yards — a snazzy 27.9 yards per grab — with three TD receptions, including a 75-yard TD snag from QB Grady Stichler vs. PV.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Some amazing RB performances in Week 4. You had Mason scooting for 277 yards and five scores for Hamburg. … Muhlenberg’s Giovanni Cavanna bolted for 240 yards — his second 200-yard night this season — and four scores in the Muhls’ win over Lebanon. He also popped a kickoff return 90 yards for another TD vs. the Cedars. … Jake Williams motored for 199 yards in Elco’s gut-punch setback vs. Conrad Weiser. … Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music went toe-to-toe with Mason, rumbling for 191 yards with a couple of scores vs. Hamburg. … Wyomissing’s Drew Eisenhower zoomed for 183 yards in the Spartans’ escape-job win over rival Berks Catholic in the “Backyard Brawl” scrap, as the Saints made Wyo earn every ounce. … And Manheim Central’s Brycen Armold continued his breakout season with 173 yards and three scores in the Barons’ shutout win over Susquehannock. … Three L-L League teams had a pair of 100-yard backs on Friday: Solanco QB Brody Mellinger had 106 yards and two TD keepers and RB Cole Harris barreled for 118 yards and two scores as the Golden Mules improved to 4-0 with a gut-check win over Ephrata. Wyo’s Eisenhower and teammate Matt Kramer, who rushed for 121 yards with four TD runs vs. Berks Catholic, also pulled off the feat. And Berks Catholic’s Navis Blythe had 122 yards and Josiah Jordan had 118 stripes and a TD vs. Wyo. … The league’s leading rushers heading into Week 5: Music (810 yards), Williams (771 yards), Mason (727 yards), Elizabethtown’s Logan Lentz (607 yards) and Armold (605 yards).

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage