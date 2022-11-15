Elizabethtown vs. Solanco - L-L League football
Picking up the pace in the preview department for the upcoming District 3 playoff games, with nine L-L League teams still on the pigskin dance floor:

1. Could Solanco have three backs crack the 1,000-yard plateau on Friday? It’s possible. The undefeated, top-seeded Golden Mules will welcome longtime rival Cocalico for a D3-5A semifinal showdown, with three backs teetering on the 1,000-yard mark this fall: RB Josiah Forren (979 yards, 12 TD) needs 21 yards, FB Cole Harris (968 yards, 9 TD) needs 32 yards and QB Brody Mellinger (835 yards, 20 TD) needs 165 yards. Kind of a stretch for Mellinger, yes, but he’s gone off for multiple 100-yard nights this season, and he’s always one keeper from going the distance. Forren and Harris should/could hit 1,000 by the end of the first quarter, giving Solanco a pair of 1,000-yard backs in a single season. Keep an eye on that when the Mules and the Eagles collide for a spot in the 5A finale. FYI: Cocalico’s D is at 210.9 yards a game, fourth-best among Section 4 teams. The Eagles are allowing just 91 rushing yards a game. Solanco is at 3,565 rushing yards — 324.1 ground stripes per game — third-most in the league. Something’s gotta give when these two triple-option teams square off.

2. Northern York will gas up the bus and head to Exeter for the other D3-5A semifinal on Friday, and the Polar Bears’ D will be tested by the Eagles’ balanced offensive attack. Exeter averages 371.6 yards and 40.5 points a game, and features efficient QB Mason Rotelli (fresh off a 5-TD-pass performance vs. Dover in the quarterfinals), 1,000-yard bell-cow RB Richie Karstien (fresh off a 205-yard, 1-TD performance vs. Dover), and the ultimate X factor, Penn State recruit Joey Schlaffer on the flanks. Some NY defenders to know: LB Cole Bartram (131 tackles, 8 hits for losses, 2 sacks, 5 QB hurries) and LB Joel McClintock (100 tackles, 5.5 stops for losses, 2.5 sacks, 3 QB hurries, 2 INT, 7 pass breakups, 3 fumble recoveries) can swarm; they’ve sparked a Polar Bears’ D that has 21 takeaways, 20 sacks, 50 QB hurries and 53 sticks for losses. They’ll make Exeter earn it. Bartram (1,554 rushing yards, 16 TD) is NY’s leading rusher; he galloped for 140 yards and a TD vs. New Oxford in the quarterfinals. Can the Polar Bears KO the reigning champs? They’ll need a big D effort in this one.

3. Like clockwork, Lampeter-Strasburg’s defense has been stout this fall. The Pioneers gave up just 140 yards and three first downs in last week’s 52-6 drubbing over Susquehanna Township in the D3-4A quarterfinals. Overall, L-S has three shutout wins, and is allowing 177.6 yards a game, second-best in the L-L League. The Pioneers have yielded just 125 points — tied for second-fewest with Exeter in the league — and they’ve given up just 557 passing yards, also second-fewest in the league. L-S’s D will face its trickiest test yet on Friday, when the Pioneers head to Manheim Central for a 4A semifinal battle royale. L-S’s top priority: Slowing down Barons’ 1,900-yard rusher Brycen Armold (league-best 31 TD runs, including six last week vs. York Suburban) and 2,000-yard passer Zac Hahn (28 TD tosses against just 3 INT), while trying to win the war in the trenches — Central’s longtime bread and butter. The Barons are averaging 52.8 points and 448.3 yards a game, both tops among L-L League clubs. Their offense has been a runaway train from the jump. A 5-pack of L-S defenders to watch on Friday: LB Harry Jay Wolgemuth (89 tackles, 17 for losses, 1 sack, 3 QB hurries, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass breakups), LB Jackson Heeter (84 tackles, 13 for losses, 5 sacks, 3 QB hurries), LB Julian Lopez (74 tackles, 3 for losses, 3 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT), DT Ezechiel Lukusa (68 tackles, 10 for losses, 1 sack, 5 QB hurries) and LB Lucas Hines (66 tackles, 12 for losses, 1 sack, 9 QB hurries, 3 pass breakups) absolutely, positively must wrap and tackle. The Pioneers have 19 takeaways with 28 QB hurries and 75 tackles for losses, and that D group must be opportunistic vs. Central, which rang up 62 points last week vs. York Suburban, and the Barons have scored pretty much at will all season.

