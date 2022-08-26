It was a victory 48 minutes in the making.

And Solanco needed every second.

The Golden Mules reclaimed the Milk Jug for the first time since 2018, defeating Lampeter-Strasburg 40-35 in the 2022 football season opener, Friday night in Lampeter.

It was a victory that wasn’t assured until Trent Wagner’s “Hail Mary” pass to Damon Gray fell incomplete in the end zone as time expired in the nonleague outing.

“Tip your cap to them,” said Pioneers coach Victor Ridenour. “Both squads played a heck of a game. They made fewer mistakes than we made.”

“You know, our kids kept battling,” Mules coach Tony Cox said. “I got kind of a little nervous when it was 21-7 right from the get-go.”

The Pioneers shook off Solanco’s opening score, Josiah Forren’s 15-yard blast off right tackle, following a botched punt.

L-S answered with an 11-yard run by quarterback Trent Wagner, Wagner’s 35-yard slant to Dean Herr and Carson Coleman’s 5-yard run. That came with 1:25 still remaining in the first quarter, leaving the crowd to wonder if the hosts were going to run Solanco out of the stadium.

Instead, it was Solanco that ran.

Cole Harris (22 carries, 86 yards) came on at fullback for the Mules’ fourth possession and began to pound the ball at the Pioneers. He carried five times for 22 yards in a 19-play, 81-yard possession that burned eight and a half minutes off the clock, with quarterback Brody Mellinger scoring from the 2.

The Pioneers fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, Solanco’s Aden Herr covering at the L-S 23. Six plays later, Josiah Forren outraced the defense six yards to the left pylon to tie the game at 21-21.

L-S put together at 65-yard drive, taking all but 16 seconds of the final 2:50 of the first half, with Coleman diving over right guard from the 2.

Coleman, a junior, was a revelation in his first start, rushing 31 times for 167 yards and two scores. The Mules never had an answer for him.

“He runs really hard,” Ridenour said. “He’s not a big kid (5-foot-7, 165 pounds), but he’s a physical kid. He runs a lot bigger than he is.”

Coleman’s score gave L-S a 28-21 lead at the half. A lead that lasted 17 seconds into the second half.

Forren gathered in the second half kickoff at the 8, bobbled it, scooped it up at the 11 and outraced the Pioneers to the end zone, for a 92-yard return that tied the game.

L-S struck quickly as Wagner (10-19, 218 yards, 2 TDs) connected with Gray on a crossing route for a 50-yard score. Following an L-S punt, the Mules fashioned a 20-play, 74-yard drive that took 7:38 off the clock. Harris carried 12 times for 53 yards in the drive, scoring from the 1. The PAT run failed, and L-S maintained the lead, 35-34.

“Cole did what we asked him to,” said Cox. “He pounded away.”

L-S had a chance to pack the game away as Wagner directed an 11-play, 73-yard drive to the Mule 2. On second-and-goal, a high snap eluded Wagner, Solanco’s Nick Defrancesco recovering at the Mules’ 14.

With 4:18 left, Mellinger engineered a 14-play possession, highlighted by pass completions of 19 yards to Forren and 22 yards to Elijah Mellinger. Mellinger won the footrace to the left pylon, from 7 yards, with 21 seconds left. The PAT run failed again, but Solanco led 40-35.

There was still time for the Pioneers and Wagner made good use of it, completing a 28-yard pass to Hunter Hildenbrand (6 catches, 93 yards) and a 29-yard catch-and-run to Coleman, bringing a first-and-10 from the Solanco 13 with two seconds left.

There was no rabbit in the hat, however, and Wagner’s final pass fell to the turf.

“We got the Milk Jug back,” said Cox, “and that’s the biggest thing.”