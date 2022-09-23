Conestoga Valley gave Solanco an early test Friday, but the Golden Mules passed.

Known for its vaunted rushing offense, Solanco used a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes to rout the visiting Buckskins 41-21 in a nonleague football contest in Quarryville.

Solanco quarterback Brody Mellinger finished with five total touchdowns — two through the air and three on the ground — as the Golden Mules (5-0) racked up more than 400 yards of offense.

Solanco’s Cole Harris (16 carries, 50 yards) opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run.

CV’s Ish Camacho had a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, cutting the Solanco lead to 13-7.

Also for CV (2-3), Wyatt Wolgemuth had an 8-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, and Nick Tran (15 carries, 70 yards) added a late touchdown run.

Turning point

Driving for a potential go-ahead score late in the second quarter, CV was forced to punt from the Solanco 40-yard line.

The Mules scored in two plays. First, Elijah Cunningham raced 38 yards around the end to get into Buckskins territory.

Next, Mellinger hurled a pass down the seam to Noah Baber, who made a fantastic two-handed grab and fought his way into the end zone for a 21-7 lead.

“Whenever we get the opportunity to pass, we usually try to take advantage of it,” Mellinger said.

But the Mules weren’t done. Josiah Forren intercepted CV quarterback Macoy Kneisley (6-for-11, 45 yards) with a little over a minute left in the half.

Solanco drove 67 yards on seven plays, ending with Mellinger’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Cunningham to go up 28-7 at halftime.

Key statistic

Thanks to a successful onside kick recovery, the Golden Mules held the ball for over 11 minutes of game clock spanning the third and fourth quarters, with back-to-back drives ending on 1-yard touchdowns from Mellinger.

“When we get these leads, we can really chew the clock and kind of take control of the game,” Mellinger said.

Up next

Both teams return to Lancaster-Lebanon League section play next week. Conestoga Valley hosts Lebanon in Section Two while Solanco travels to Twin Valley in Section Three.