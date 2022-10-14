This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

BIRDSBORO — Solanco remained undefeated and in first place in Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League with a 49-21 win over Daniel Boone on Friday night at Brazinsky Field.

The Golden Mules (4-0 L-L, 8-0 overall), enjoying their first 8-0 start since 2015, were led by the skilled senior quartet of Cole Harris, Josiah Forren, Brody Mellinger and Noah Baber.

Harris rumbled for 135 yards and a touchdown while Forren ran for 133 yards and a score and also threw for a TD.

Mellinger chipped in 80 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Baber contributed a touchdown reception, seven PATS, and two interceptions on defense.

The Blazers are still looking for their first league win as they lost their fifth straight (0-4, 1-6).

Solanco wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as Landon Steele blocked a Boone punt, scooped and scored to give the Golden Mules a 7-0 lead following Baber’s successful PAT just one minute into the game.

After forcing another Blazers punt, Solanco put together a tidy six-play, 65-yard drive that was set up by a 61-yard Mellinger run. Harris banged it in from 2 yards out to increase the lead to 14-0.

The Blazers, however, had no plans to roll over on their homecoming and Hall of Fame induction night. They cut the lead to 14-7 when quarterback Dean Rotter scored from 16 yards out following a seven-play, 68-yard drive. The score came after Rotter hit Max Heffner on the preceding play for a 35-yard pickup on fourth down to keep the drive alive.

While the touchdown gave the Blazers some life, Solanco looked to regain momentum and did so with a little trickery early in the second quarter. Facing fourth-and-12 deep in Blazers territory, the Golden Mules caught Boone off guard when Forren took a pitch from Mellinger and pulled up to throw a 14-yard strike to Baber for a score and a 21-7 lead.

Rotter, who was a dual threat all game, got Boone right back in it one minute later with a 75-yard TD scamper, but Solanco responded with a 35-yard Forren touchdown run and a pick-six by Carter Smith to make it 35-14 at halftime.

The Golden Mules’ option rushing attack had the Blazers on their heels all night. Solanco continued to pound the rock with Harris in the second half as he gashed the middle of the Blazers’ defense time and time again. Despite recovering five Solanco fumbles, the Blazers couldn’t mount the comeback.

Rotter finished with 116 yards rushing and two touchdowns while throwing for 195 and another touchdown on a 67-yard bomb to sophomore Chase Domenech.

Solanco will look to improve to 9-0 next week when it hosts Fleetwood, while Daniel Boone hopes to snap its losing streak at home against Twin Valley.