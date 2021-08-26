From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. No secret here: Solanco will go ground-and-pound early and often in its opener on Friday, when Palmyra comes to Quarryville. The Cougars’ D must swarm and gang-tackle, and here are two names to remember: D-tackle Jordan Blauch (51 tackles, 6 stops for losses last season) must plug the holes up front, and safety Jase Jones (68 tackles, 1.5 sticks for losses, 1 fumble recovery) has to be on his toes to cheat up and help stop the run for Palmyra. Intriguing matchup here; someone is going to get an all-important 1-0 getaway, and plenty of mo heading into Week 2. Solanco is at Kennard-Dale on Sept. 3; the Rams get started this Friday against another L-L League outfit, Octorara.

2. Speaking of Kennard-Dale … The Rams feature a shifty, slot-back kinda player in Steven Lukes, who was tough to bring down last fall, so Octorara’s defense will be tested right out of the chute. In 2020, Lukes scooted for 373 yards on 27 carries — that’s a spiffy 13.8 yards per pop — with three TD runs, and he also caught five passes for 102 yards, for 20.4 yards per snag. From his safety spot, Lukes piled up 19 tackles, including four hits for losses, plus a pair of sacks and three interceptions. Yo, Octorara: Keep your eyes peeled for Lukes on both sides of the ball.

3. WEEK 1 PREDICTIONS

It’s time to make the predictions. The Week 1 slate got a little lighter when Pequea Valley, Annville-Cleona and Elco had their openers postponed because of — gulp — the coronavirus pandemic. Can’t wait for the day that I never have to type those words again. Anyway … that leaves 17 games on Friday’s opening-night buffet plate. Here are my selections …

Pine Grove over Northern Lebanon

Columbia over Eastern York

Octorara over Kennard-Dale

York Catholic over Lancaster Catholic

Twin Valley over Garden Spot

Ephrata over Muhlenberg

Elizabethtown over Donegal

Manheim Central over Cumberland Valley

Solanco over Palmyra

Cocalico over Conrad Weiser

Warwick over Lampeter-Strasburg

McCaskey over Reading

Conestoga Valley over Penn Manor

Cedar Crest over Lebanon

Hempfield over Dallastown

Manheim Township over Central Dauphin East

Wilson over Central Dauphin

