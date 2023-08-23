There’s rebuilding, and then there’s retooling.

From the outside, having graduated 26 seniors from a team celebrating the first undefeated regular season in school history, it may appear Solanco football will be rebuilding.

From the inside, the word is retooling.

“I’m excited about this year,” said head coach Tony Cox, the reigning Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three Coach of the Year, entering his 10th year at the helm of the Golden Mules.

“It’s a big hole to fill,” he acknowledged. “But we have more kids on this team than we did last year. A lot of kids came up who were underclassmen. We had games that we were winning big last year and kids got in and got serious time."

“We brought some freshmen up that are going to be a huge impact this year,” he added. “If they can play Friday night, I’m not going to sit there, wait, and put them on junior high.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Tony Cox (10th season, 54-50) • Base offense: Triple Option • Base defense: 4-3 • 2022 results: 11-1 (6-0 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Kris Burgos, C-DT Gavin Cox, OG-DE Landon Dunlap, RB-DB Asher Eshelman, RB Johnny Garcia, DT Jordan Kephart, WR-DB Donovan Peters, RB-DB Landon Steele, QB Bradley Weder.

The Mules finished 11-1 in 2022, advancing to the semifinals in the District Three Class 5A bracket. The 11 wins matched the program-best set by the 2015 edition of the Mules.

“We have great senior leaders this year, kids are stepping up … and just having a family environment, the same as we had last year,” Cox continued.

Cox shared that the players have engaged in team activities this summer beyond the gridiron, such as decamping to Mount Gretna for an afternoon of swimming and bonding.

“That was one of the biggest things (why) we had success last year,” Cox added, “just the family orientation we had. Everybody fought for each other and played for each other. That’s kind of how our community is.”

While the names in the program may seem unfamiliar, the glue that binds them together, that bound last year’s team on its way to the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three title, is familiar: Accountability.

“Absolutely,” said Cox. “We have 13 seniors on the team and they know what success looks like. They know how the battles are going to be won on Friday nights. Our JVs did really well last year, they were 7-2 or 8-2. Success breeds success.”

One of the key returning players has been a long-time witness to that success. Cox’s son Gavin has been around the team from his early days, starting 10 years ago as a ball boy, to now, his final season in Black and Gold.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Lampeter-Strasburg Sept. 1: at Cocalico Sept. 8: Penn Manor Sept. 15: Ephrata Sept. 22: at Conestoga Valley Sept. 29: Twin Valley Oct. 6: at Elizabethtown Oct. 13: Daniel Boone Oct. 20: at Fleetwood Oct. 27: at Garden Spot

The senior center will be the key cog in a retooled offensive line. A line expected to carry on the tradition of a punishing, Flexbone offense that accounted for nearly 4,300 yards total offense last year.

“We’re pretty young this year, but we have some seniors on the O-line,” Gavin Cox said, “and a couple freshmen, but they’re really good. We’ve been working out together and building that chemistry.”

Cox will see time on the defensive line this year, joining holdovers and fellow seniors Jordan Kephart and Landon Dunlap, both of whom saw action in all 12 games last fall.

“It was great for me to get playing time in,” said Kephart, who made the best of his moments with 18 tackles, 13 solo, and two sacks. “We know what we have to do to accomplish what we want.”

“We definitely have a lot of kids that got experience last year,” said Dunlap, who had 21 stops, 16 solo, and two tackles-for-loss. “We’re looking to build the team together, build the confidence of the younger kids. After what the seniors did last year, we’re looking to take after what they did. Leave a lasting impression like they did.”

Senior linebacker/defensive back Landon Steele rounds out the experience on defense, and may be the most experienced with 55 tackles, 49 solo, eight tackles for losses, a blocked punt and a scoop-and-score 9-yard fumble recovery.

“We had the best season in school history, so it’s hard not to set a better example,” Steele said. “We’ve improved a lot from the beginning of the summer. We’ve haven’t skipped a beat.”

While it seems the defense is ahead of the offense, there is experience there as well. Senior QB Bradley Weder saw time in six games behind Brody Mellinger. Sophomore fullback Johnny Garcia got into eight games as a frosh. Look for Steele to get snaps at running back.

“We open up with L-S, so it’s no joke,” Tony Cox said of the annual Milk Jug Trophy rivalry game, won last year by the Mules. “Everybody’s excited about it.”