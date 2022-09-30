This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

ELVERSON — Solanco kept its unbeaten streak alive by holding on to defeat Twin Valley 32-25 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football game Friday night.

The Golden Mules (2-0 L-L, 6-0 overall) opened the game by showcasing their high-powered ground attack with a 10-play, 65-yard drive that ended with quarterback Brody Mellinger scoring on a 7-yard run to make it 7-0 at the 7:47 mark of the first half.

Twin Valley (1-2, 3-3) marched down the field looking to counter and ended up cutting the deficit to 7-3 with a 32-yard field goal from Sam Frey.

Solanco attempted a fake punt on fourth-and-long that was sniffed out immediately by the Raiders and set them up with great field position at the Golden Mules’ 37-yard line.

Solanco forced a turnover on downs after the Raiders had an Evan Myers 21-yard touchdown run called back on a hold. It then put together another long drive, and Mellinger extended the advantage to 13-3 with 4:14 left in the first half on his second rushing touchdown, from 4 yards out.

Twin Valley drove back into Solanco territory following an onside kick attempt but was once again turned away on downs, this time at the Golden Mules’ 27-yard line.

Mellinger brilliantly executed a two-minute offense by finding Elijah Cunningham for a touchdown on a 27-yard pass with just 10 seconds left in the second quarter to making it 19-3.

The Raiders opened with the ball in the second half and used a 10-play, 51-yard drive to cut their deficit to 19-11 after Myers found Evan Johnson down the near sideline for a 31-yard touchdown.

The TD came one play after the Raiders had a brilliant touchdown pass from Myers, which saw him scrambling and finding Joshua Zolty in the end zone, called back on an ineligible-man-downfield penalty.

Solanco went straight back to the ground and went up 25-11 after Cunningham scored from 8 yards out. The Golden Mules missed the extra point.

Twin Valley responded as Jayden Goebel capped a 10-play, 63-yard drive with a 10-yard rushing score to make it 25-18 with 1:46 left in the third quarter. A pass interference call on fourth-and-5 from just inside its own territory kept the drive going for the Raiders.

Solanco answered the Twin Valley score by breezing down the field in seven plays after starting from their own 20-yard line and extended their lead to 32-18 on a 7-yard Harris touchdown run.

The Raiders were not finished as they battled back to make it a one score game again at 32-25 with 8:55 left in the fourth quarter following Goebel’s second rushing touchdown of the game from 2 yards out.

Solanco churned out 376 yards on the ground on 59 carries and held a 416-315 total yards advantage over the Raiders. Harris led the way with 131 yards on 27 carries with one touchdown while Cunningham added 104 on the ground on six carries with one touchdown.