The countdown clock is ticking, with just a couple of days to go before the 37 L-L League football teams slip on their game gear and get some real, live scrimmage action. Referees. Penalty flags. Scoreboards lit up. Coaches with headsets on, prowling the sidelines. The works.

Continuing our look at some of those scrimmages, and what teams are working on heading into Saturday’s action …

1. Solanco at Conrad Weiser, Saturday, 10 a.m.: The Golden Mules are still basking in the glory of their Section 3 championship and playoff victory as the D3-5A 1-seed last fall. They’re also doing a little retooling, after 20-plus seniors and 17 total starters graduated off that team. One spot to keep an eye on Saturday when Solanco backs up the bus in Robesonia to tangle with the Scouts is linebacker; the Mules lost some ball-hawkers from that unit, including reigning Section 3 Linebacker of the Nick Defrancesco (81 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 INT last year), Carter Smith (22 tackles), Blaine Plastino (5 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) and Logan Pittman (15 tackles). Two names to know: Thomas Leibley (2 tackles last fall) and newbie Tucker Kyler will will be called upon to fill in the gaps at LB, and they’ll get their feet wet against Weiser. The quicker they get everything figured out the better; Solanco has Lampeter-Strasburg in the Milk Jug showdown in Week 1 and then a playoff rematch against reigning D3-5A champ Cocalico in Week 2.

2. Governor Mifflin at Pottsgrove, Saturday 10 a.m.: It all starts up front for the Mustangs, who will crank up their Midline Option and Veer run-first looks at Pottsgrove. The D1 Falcons play in the PAC-Liberty, along with Boyertown, Methacton, Norristown, Owen J. Roberts, Perkiomen Valley and Spring-Ford — which is set to play Governor Mifflin and Manheim Township in the coming week, by the way. The good news for Mifflin: OT Stewart Janowski and C Gavin Kelly are back to blow open holes. The camp news: Looks like there will be two new full-time O-guards in the trenches in Presley Rinker and Cooper Seifert. Keep an eye on those guys. The O-line as a whole will be blocking for a new QB; Javien Pletz took some snaps last fall, and he and Bryce Wunderlich are vying for time as the Mustangs’ pitch-man. You know Mifflin is itching to jump back in the race after falling back in the pack last year. They’ll need that O-line to do damage and for the new QB to make all the right reads moving forward — starting Saturday at Pottsgrove over in Montgomery County.

3. Kutztown at Salisbury, Saturday, 10 a.m.: The Cougars will load up the bus for their excursion to the Lehigh Valley to square off against the Falcons, who play in the Schuylkill Colonial League with Jim Thorpe, North Schuylkill, Northern Lehigh, Notre Dame—Green Pond, Palmerton, Pine Grove and Tamaqua in D11. A couple of things to watch for Kutztown, including the QB spot, where Colten Mathias looks poised to take over the Power-T reins from Jacob Lafferty, who was a dual-threat, whirling-dervish pilot the last couple of years for the Cougars. Kutztown must also replace OG Ryan Cardinale, who was a key trench blocker. Here comes the good news: OT Tyler Hallock, the reigning Section 5 Offensive Lineman of the Year, returns. And four playmakers are due back in the backfield, including 900-yard rusher Brenden Ackley, Jayden Swoyer, Jayce Gruber and Ethan Lafferty, a slot kid who will also be one of Mathias’ pass targets. If Kutztown wants to make even more strides this time around, the skill guys and the trench guys will have to jive. Pronto.

