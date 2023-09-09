Solanco is in the win column. Penn Manor, on the other hand, is still looking to put up a crooked number in the points-scored column.

The host Golden Mules on Saturday gouged out 377 rushing yards and rolled over the Comets 33-0 in a nonleague game in Quarryville, as Solanco improved to 1-2 and picked up some much needed momentum heading into the L-L League section openers.

Johnny Garcia paced the Mules’ punishing ground attack with 201 yards on 30 workmanlike carries, and he punched in a pair of TD runs. Meanwhile, QB Austin Jarabak chipped in with 100 rushing yards, and he had a pair of TD keepers for the Mules.

Anthony Keys booted a 22-yard field goal to help Solanco’s cause.

For the third excruciating week in a row, Penn Manor failed to score a point, and the Comets are now 0-3 and have been outscored 84-0 in 12 quarters.

Penn Manor will try and snap that string next Friday when the Comets play at 3-0 Cedar Crest in the Section 1 opener. Solanco kicks off Section 3 action next Friday when 3-0 Ephrata comes to Quarryville.