On a night when Solanco’s special teams weren’t, the Golden Mules’ running game definitely was.

Solanco ran 62 times for 252 yards to overcome a season’s worth of special teams gaffes and rallied to defeat Penn Manor 29-26 on Friday evening at Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium.

Putting a four-carry, 10-yard first half in the rear-view mirror, Josiah Forren ran for 113 yards and two second half touchdowns, largely on toss sweeps and pitchouts. Oh, and he sealed the Mules’ victory with an interception at his 7-yard line with 2:07 to play.

Turning point

Trailing 19-7 at the half the Mules (3-0) took their second possession of the second half 54 yards in seven plays, Forren sweeping right end from the 8. Shaking off another special teams error, leading to the Comets’ fourth score of the game, Forren took a sweep 56 yards to the Comets’ 4 as the third quarter expired. Two plays later, fullback Cole Harris took a dive play in for the winning score.

Star of the game

As well as Forren, quarterback Brody Mellinger rushed 17 times for 93 yards and a score in the first half. Oh, and Bradley Weder came on in relief of Mellinger for a play in the third quarter, completing a 22-yard pass to Elijah Cunningham on the Mules’ first TD drive of the second half.

Notable

The Mules had a long punt return negated by a chop block. Which led to poor field position. Which led to a shanked punt. Which led to Noah Bolin’s 2-yard score. Later, a Mules blocker was hit in the leg by a Comets punt, leading to Spencer Stuart’s 2-yard run.

Quotable

“We had to find something,” Forren said on the Mules’ success on the sweep game. “What we were doing was obviously not working. We had to find something, everybody did their job and it worked.”

Speaking to the Mules renewed attitude after halftime, coach Tony Cox said, “I felt five times better walking out that second half than I did when we started the game. It’s a credit to the seniors. We had adversity and they came back.”

Up next

On Friday, Solanco will open L-L Section Three play with a road trip to Ephrata, while the Comets (1-2) try to bounce back in a Section One visit from Cedar Crest.