Ron Esh, a Solanco alum and 19-year high school football referee, has been named the 2022 winner of the McMillan-Hurst Award presented by the Lancaster Chapter of PIAA Football Officials.

The award has been given annually since 1961 to an official who demonstrates good officiating techniques, has a good understanding of the rules and has helped improve the caliber of officiating in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. It is named in honor of Ken McMillan and H. Grant “Tick” Hurst.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk conducted a Q&A with Esh, 54, to learn about what goes into the craft of a high school football referee while also shining a spotlight on the need for more officials across almost all high school sports in the state.

There were 13,596 registered officials as of October, a drop from the 17,932 in 2008, according to reporting from the Tribune-Democrat newspaper in Johnstown. And the PIAA has been making efforts in various ways to increase the number of officials the last few years. The latest move along those lines from the PIAA came last month with the introduction of the Junior Officials Program, which allows 16- and 17-year-olds to officiate contests at the ninth-grade level and below, with registration costs waived and uniform costs discounted.

For more information on how to become an official, visit PIAA.org. Here’s the Q&A with Esh, who also works as the technical manager for Petra Church in New Holland. This has been edited for brevity and clarity.

What initially led you to become a referee?

“I worked for WGAL and they had an extra press pass one time for a Penn State football game. I was on the sideline. I noticed the communication and athleticism of what the officials were doing. It piqued my interest. I talked to somebody who was involved in officiating, contacted the PIAA, got my rulebook and took the test in 2003 to become an official.”

What’s the process of working your way up from the youth ranks to officiating high school games?

“You jump into the youth level right away, do some junior high games. They might even get you into a JV game or two for a season. After about three years, you’ll get a shot at a varsity game. Though, now we’re hurting so bad (for more officials) we’ll have a two-year official do a varsity game.”

What things surprised you the most in your first year or so of being a referee?

“The speed of the game is a lot faster being on the field. And the mechanics of officiating at the college or pro level is different than that at the high school level. What you see on TV on the weekends, there are some calls made there that we don’t have at the high school level.”

What are some of the biggest games you have officiated?

“I did a PIAA semifinal. Last year (in a PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal) I did Canton vs Old Forge, it went into overtime, it came down to the very last dive for the end zone. I had that call. It was a great game. … I’d love the opportunity to do a state championship game someday.”

How do you stay level-headed in tense situations during games?

“Keeping the players safe is the most important thing. That’s our job. As far as dealing with coaches on the sidelines, you have to take a pause and realize it’s an emotional game and they’re fired up. If you are combative, it doesn’t help. … We are trained to look at things a certain way. Coaches are not always going to see it the same way. Just explain to them this is what we saw and this is what we’re going with.”

What would you say to someone who might be on the fence about becoming a referee?

“If you love the game and want to stay in shape, and you’d like to be in the action, you can’t get any closer to the action than being a referee. … You get paid for it. But it’s not about the money. … Take the test. With a little bit of commitment, you can be out there. We really need officials.”