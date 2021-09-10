L-L Football Media Day
Elizabethtown’s home opener did not go as planned Friday night. The Bears fell behind early against Lower Dauphin and couldn’t recover, eventually losing the nonleague football contest 32-12.

Unlike the first two games of the season, Elizabethtown didn’t score a touchdown early on; the Bears had a 10-play drive on their second series that went into Lower Dauphin’s red zone, but a bad snap on a 29-yard field goal attempt from Chaz Mowrer resulted in a block from Charlie Fortney of the Falcons.

It was the second week in a row that Elizabethtown (1-2) had a kick blocked, following last week’s against Mechanicsburg that resulted in a game-tying score in the fourth quarter. The Falcons capitalized quickly, as Jacob Kauffman took a third-down draw 76 yards to paydirt.

Both sides traded punts heading into the second. Brady Breault intercepted a pass from Braden Landis to briefly give the Bears momentum, but that was quickly erased when Braden Cummings was stripped for a fumble after a 17-yard catch-and-run.

After two more punts, the Falcons (1-1) embarked on a nine-play drive, extended on two third downs on passes to Ty Millihimes and Ethan Miller, which ended in a 29-yard field goal from Hunter Lawson to make it 10-0. Lower Dauphin almost got another score after a quick interception from Ellis Snow, but the Bears were able to force a late punt before halftime.

The Falcons began the second half with a quick scoring drive, leading to a 14-yard TD throw from Landis to Millihimes. Elizabethtown answered in turn; set up by good field position off an onside-kick attempt, Josh Rudy was able to find Brock Belmont on a beautiful throw for a 22-yard TD pass, though the snap on the extra-point try went by the holder to keep it at 17-6.

But Lower Dauphin quickly snuffed out the momentum in the form of a 71-yard bomb to Charlie Fortney from Landis. The Bears went on a 14-play drive afterward but turned the ball over on downs at the Falcons’ 9 after an incompletion on fourth-and-1.

They got it back on an Elijah Macfarlane INT, and set up by a 37-yard throw to Cummings, Rudy found Pat Gilhool for a TD on a fourth-down screen pass from 3 yards out, with a failed 2-point try afterward. The Falcons would then ice it on a 32-yard TD run from Kauffman.

