Elizabethtown’s home opener did not go as planned Friday night. The Bears fell behind early against Lower Dauphin and couldn’t recover, eventually losing the nonleague football contest 32-12.

Unlike the first two games of the season, Elizabethtown didn’t score a touchdown early on; the Bears had a 10-play drive on their second series that went into Lower Dauphin’s red zone, but a bad snap on a 29-yard field goal attempt from Chaz Mowrer resulted in a block from Charlie Fortney of the Falcons.

It was the second week in a row that Elizabethtown (1-2) had a kick blocked, following last week’s against Mechanicsburg that resulted in a game-tying score in the fourth quarter. The Falcons capitalized quickly, as Jacob Kauffman took a third-down draw 76 yards to paydirt.

Both sides traded punts heading into the second. Brady Breault intercepted a pass from Braden Landis to briefly give the Bears momentum, but that was quickly erased when Braden Cummings was stripped for a fumble after a 17-yard catch-and-run.

After two more punts, the Falcons (1-1) embarked on a nine-play drive, extended on two third downs on passes to Ty Millihimes and Ethan Miller, which ended in a 29-yard field goal from Hunter Lawson to make it 10-0. Lower Dauphin almost got another score after a quick interception from Ellis Snow, but the Bears were able to force a late punt before halftime.

The Falcons began the second half with a quick scoring drive, leading to a 14-yard TD throw from Landis to Millihimes. Elizabethtown answered in turn; set up by good field position off an onside-kick attempt, Josh Rudy was able to find Brock Belmont on a beautiful throw for a 22-yard TD pass, though the snap on the extra-point try went by the holder to keep it at 17-6.

But Lower Dauphin quickly snuffed out the momentum in the form of a 71-yard bomb to Charlie Fortney from Landis. The Bears went on a 14-play drive afterward but turned the ball over on downs at the Falcons’ 9 after an incompletion on fourth-and-1.

They got it back on an Elijah Macfarlane INT, and set up by a 37-yard throw to Cummings, Rudy found Pat Gilhool for a TD on a fourth-down screen pass from 3 yards out, with a failed 2-point try afterward. The Falcons would then ice it on a 32-yard TD run from Kauffman.