From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Some notables from a mind-numbing 28-game opening weekend, while trying to wrap my head around the pile of stats and nuggets sitting in front of me, and when I’m going to sift through it and try and make sense of it all.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATISTICS

Without getting too far ahead — and before I forget — I think I’m going to drop in on Quarryville on Friday for Cocalico (1-0) at Solanco (1-0). Both teams are coming off sizzling Week 1 wins, with superb ground-and-pound efforts. The Golden Mules got the Milk Jug trophy back after beating Lampeter-Strasburg; the Eagles dropped Warwick.

1. Six head-turning, eye-popping wideout performances in Week 1. Check out these numbers:Manheim Central's Aaron Enterline had three catches for 101 yards (a whopping 33.7 yards per grab) with a TD catch in the Barons' runaway win over West Chester East. ... Warwick’s Brendon Snyder — kudos to him for being back on the field after missing practically all of last season with an injury — had six catches for 164 yards (27.3 yards per grab) with a TD in the Warriors’ setback vs. Cocalico … Garden Spot’s Zac Nagle hauled in seven catches for a whopping 207 yards (29.6 yards per grab) with a pair of TD snags in the Spartans’ victory over Conrad Weiser. … Northern Lebanon’s James Voight caught seven passes for 190 yards (27.1 yards per grab) with a TD catch in the Vikings’ close-call loss vs. Pine Grove. … Landon Kennel pulled in 11 catches for 117 yards (10.6 yards per grab) with a TD reception in Manheim Township’s setback vs. Cumberland Valley. … And Elizabethtown’s Cade Capello caught 11 passes for 129 yards (11.7 yards per grab) with a TD catch in the Bears’ win over Donegal.

2. Welcome back, Jake Williams. After missing all but one game last season with an injury, Elco’s junior RB returned with a flurry Friday. Check it out: 20 carries for 168 yards with three TD runs in the Raiders’ win over West York. It was a fabulous comeback for Mr. Williams, and Elco won in its first game on the new turf playing surface in the Raiders’ on-campus stadium. They’ll have a short week; Elco is at Annville-Cleona (1-0) for an intriguing nonleague tilt on Thursday. Circle it.

3. Wyomissing clocked Kennard-Dale on Saturday to continue its winning ways. The Spartans made it 26 regular-season dubs in a row, and Wyo is now 43-3 in its last 46 games. The Spartans visit Pottsville on Friday, looking to improve on those already shiny numbers.

