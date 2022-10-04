From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Diving in head-first for more Week 7 news and notables:

1. Three L-L League quarterbacks have now pulled off 100-100 nights this season — 100 rushing yards and 100 passing yards in the same game — after Hamburg’s Xander Menapace joined the club in Week 6. The Hawks’ signal-caller completed 11-of-21 passes for 136 yards and he rushed for 164 yards on 21 keepers in Hamburg’s gut-punch 38-35 setback at Lancaster Catholic, when the Crusaders got a go-ahead field goal in the waning seconds to win it. Garden Spot QB Kye Harting also pulled off the feat in Week 6, and it was the second time he went 100-100 this season. This past Friday, in a 24-21 win over Ephrata, Harting went 10-for-16 passing for 105 yards and he rushed for 130 yards on 16 keepers. It was the second week in a row Harting went 100-100; in a 44-0 victory over Fleetwood in Week 5, Harting went 6-for-16 for 159 passing yards and he rushed for 179 yards on 10 keepers. Harting was the second L-L League QB to go 100-100 twice this season, joining Reading’s Amier Burdine on that short list. In a setback vs. CD East in Week 1, Burdine went 8-for-17 for 129 yards through the air, and he rushed for 100 yards on 10 keepers. In a Week 3 win over Red Lion, Burdine went 8-of-18 for 147 yards through the air, and he rushed for 113 yards on 15 keepers. That’s five 100-100 nights by three different L-L League QBs so far this season. … Burdine (507 passing yards) has rushed for 459 yards, third-most among Section 1 backs; Harting (1,201 passing yards) has rushed for 624 yards, second-most among Section 3 backs; and Menapace (845 passing yards) has rushed for 265 yards, eighth-best among Section 5 backs. … Harting is on pace for a pretty rare 1,000-1,000 season; he’s already eclipsed 1,000 passing yards, and if he can hit 1,000 rushing yards, he’d join a short list of 10 other players in L-L League history (dating back to 1972) who have gone 1,000 pass and 1,000 rush in the same season: Manheim Central’s Jarryd Moyer, Elco’s Arron Achey (he did it twice), Manheim Central’s Justin Gorman, Lebanon’s Mark Pyles, Hempfield’s Sam Kramer (he did it twice), Lancaster Catholic’s Bryan Downey, Manheim Central’s Kody Kegarise, Hempfield’s Mark Himmelsbach, Garden Spot’s Cameron Roth and Cocalico’s Noah Palm.

2. Cocalico’s defense will get a stab at Wyomissing’s lights-out rushing attack on Saturday, when the Eagles pay a visit to the Spartans for one of those gotta-see Section 4 matchups we’ve all been anticipating. Wyo has rushed for 2,021 yards, tops in the league, and the Spartans are averaging 409 yards a game, fourth-best in the league. Cocalico tuned up for its tricky defensive assignment vs. Wyo in fine fashion last week with a 42-6 win over Elco. Some random Eagles’ numbers from that game: Freshman LB Dane Horning piled up seven tackles, as Cocalico’s D chased Elco RB Jake Williams around the lot all evening. The Eagles piled up 15 tackles for losses vs. the Raiders, so they showed a penchant for fighting off blocks and getting into the backfield. Owen Weaver had a sack. Cocalico picked off two passes — one by Aaryn Longenecker, who took it to the house for a pick-6. And Chase Tucker and Chuckie Drain blocked punts. To date, Cocalico’s D has registered 51 hits for losses with six takeaways, and that group must be razor-sharp vs. Wyo’s runaway-train Wing-T rushing attack.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

3. Speaking of run-stuffing, Wilson’s D will be tested by Hempfield’s O-line and RB Grant Hoover, who zoomed for 182 yards and a TD last week in the Black Knights’ 34-7 win over Penn Manor in the Battle of 462 trophy game. Hoover has rushed for 619 yards (tops among Section 1 backs) with four TD runs on 7.0 yards per carry. The Bulldogs have been pretty good against the run; they’ve given up 759 ground stripes, third-fewest among Section 1 teams, and Wilson is allowing just 211 yards a game, second-best (behind Manheim Township) in Section 1. Four names you should hear a lot Friday when Hempfield heads to West Lawn: Wilson LB Ryan McMillan (29 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 forced fumbles), DB Nick Cracona (22 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 forced fumble), LB Nick Weitzel (20 tackles, 4 for losses, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble) and DB Rafael Hernandez (21 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 INT, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery) can all swarm and make sticks. Hempfield at Wilson. The winner gets sole possession atop the Section 1 leaderboard. Circle it.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage