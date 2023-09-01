Columbia came into Friday night’s football game with 20 players listed on its roster — and less than that dressed for the game — while Hanover came in with more than double the number of players.

Hanover drove deep into Columbia territory on its first two drives while the Tide could barely move the ball.

Yet Columbia held strong, weathered the early storm and delivered a convincing 40-27 nonleague victory over the visiting Night Hawks.

Turning point

Columbia took complete control of the game in the third quarter to stretch its lead to 33-14. Stud Campbell got things started with a 38-yard touchdown run, and followed it up with a sack on defense.

On the next play, Demari Simms picked off a pass to give the Tide offense another shot, and Columbia took full advantage of the opportunity: Quarterback Cameron McClair hit Quincy Stewart for a 47-yard pass followed up by a 12-yard touchdown connection between the same duo.

After two Hanover scores cut the score to 33-27, Columbia put together a solid scoring drive, punctuated by a 24-yard run by Artie Poindexter to move the ball to the 1, followed by a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Poindexter.

Defensive stands

Hanover used an assortment of completions from quarterback Gavin Tish to move inside the Columbia 10-yard line twice in the game’s first eight minutes, but came away with nothing both times. The first time the Tide defense forced a turnover on downs and recovered a fumble the second time.

Offensive fireworks

After a scoreless first quarter the two teams combined for 35 second quarter points that left Columbia clinging to a 21-14 halftime lead. The stalemate was broken when McClair lofted a long, arching pass right down the seam between the hashmarks to a wide-open Simms for a 7-0 lead.

The Tide defense then forced a three-and-out after a third-down sack by Cael Lingafelt to set the team up with great field position. McClair took over from there, this time finding Stewart down the right sideline for a 38-yard touchdown.

Hanover, however, would not go away. On its next drive, Tish darted a pass over the middle to Joey Wilkinson, who snatched the ball right in front of two defenders and raced in to the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown.

The Tide would not turn for long, though, as Stewart provided an electric kick return to midfield. Moments later, McClair found Poindexter for a 30-yard pass on fourth-and-6. The touchdown drive culminated with a play that epitomized the toughness displayed by Columbia. Simms took a handoff and initially headed to his right, where he was stopped by a defender who had a fistful of jersey, but, somehow, he broke free, reversed directions and scampered back to the right side and down the sideline for a 16-yard score.

Hanover completed the high-scoring quarter when Tish found Wilkinson for the second time, this one from 21 yards.