The Lancaster-Lebanon League Week 6 football games have arrived, and there is plenty to like on the schedule, including a couple of trophy games, plus a battle of unbeaten teams with first place on the line duking it out.

And be sure to keep an eye on the weather forecast — and keep an umbrella and some rain slickers handy — with the remnants of Hurricane Ian spinning our way.

Section 1 leaders Penn Manor and Hempfield will tangle in the Battle of 462 trophy game; bitter backyard rivals Wilson and Governor Mifflin will knock heads for the Gurski-Linn trophy; and Lancaster Catholic and Hamburg, both 5-0 and cruising, will clash in a key Section 5 showdown.

Don’t look now, but the section and District 3 playoff chases are all heating up, as the calendar flips to October this weekend. Didn’t see that coming, but here we are, welcoming the second half of the regular season with some true fall weather.

Here’s previewing all 19 of the Week 6 clashes, with 17 head-to-head section games set for Friday at 7 p.m, and two nonleague tilts on Saturday.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Penn Manor (2-0 league, 3-2 overall) at Hempfield (2-0, 4-1): The Battle of 462 traveling trophy will be up for grabs for the third time in Landisville, and the Black Knights won the first two trophy meetings in this backyard scrap, 40-7 last year and 27-0 in 2020. That’s a lopsided 67-7 differential if you misplaced your calculator. Hempfield has won seven in a row overall in the series; PM’s last win was 24-17 in 2014. The Comets and the Knights share the section lead with Wilson, so the winner here remains atop the charts. Hempfield — coming off a slugfest 17-14 win over rival Manheim Township in the Joseph F. Kurjiaka trophy game last week — is at Wilson in Week 7; Wilson visits Penn Manor in Week 8. So there’s a lot happening in Section 1 over the next three weeks. Stay tuned. … Key stat: Penn Manor has rushed for 481 yards, fewest among Section 1 teams. Hempfield’s bread and butter the last couple of years has been D; the Knights must keep tabs on shifty PM QB Eli Warfel. … Key kid: PM NG Sebastian Rivera had five tackles, including one stick for a loss and a sack in last week’s win over Reading, when the Comets scored three defensive touchdowns: A pick-6 by Jonathan Osman, and fumble returns by Jordan Martin (his second D TD this season) and Sakai Lewis. Keep an eye on PM’s front four in this clash, as they’ll do battle with Hempfield’ stout O-line, anchored by blue-chipper Deyvid Palepale, who has scholarship offers from Penn State, Louisville and Temple in his pocket.

McCaskey (0-1, 1-4) at Manheim Township (0-1, 3-2): The Blue Streaks, who dropped a nip-and-tuck 3-point decision against rival Hempfield in the Kurjiaka trophy game last week, have won 11 games in a row in the series; McCaskey last victory was 17-14 back in 2010. The Red Tornado is itching to snap a 4-game slide, but they’ll have to tame Township’s unrelenting air attack to do so. … Key stat: MT QB Hayden Johnson has thrown for 1,249 yards, second-most in the league. McCaskey’s D-backs will get a workout in this scrap. … Key kid: McCaskey LB Jose Garcia has been a busy body with 28 solo tackles, plus one hit for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Tornado. He’ll have to help out in pass coverage, because the Streaks haven’t been shy about going up top; Johnson leads the league with 170 pass attempts and 123 completions. … And this: McCaskey is averaging just 150.4 yards a game, second-fewest in the league. Township has the top D among Section 1 teams (210 yards) and the Streaks have given up 429 rushing yards, second-fewest in the league.

Reading (0-2, 2-3) at Cedar Crest (0-2, 2-3): Someone is picking up their first section victory here, and the Falcons are out to snap a 3-game losing skid. These teams will collide for the first time since 2009; Cedar Crest won that game 75-30. Reading leads the series overall 13-8, and is 3-2 in the last five meetings, dating back to 2005. It’s been fun watching Reading rekindle some old-school rivalries this fall. … Key stat: Reading QB Amier Burdine leads all Section 1 backs with 447 rushing yards. Cedar Crest is giving up 300.8 yards a game — 137.8 on the ground. The Falcons must keep tabs on Mr. Burdine, who has a trio of 100-yard rushing efforts this season. ... Key kid: Will the Falcons put a spy on Burdine, perhaps? Keep an eye on CC safety man Roman Brummel, who had a sack and a tackle for a loss last week vs. Wilson.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

Warwick (1-1, 2-3) at Exeter (2-0, 5-0): Can the Warriors slow down the rampaging Eagles? Warwick looks to get back on track after falling out of first place last week in a setback against rival Manheim Central. Exeter has been in cruise control — the Eagles rang up 69 points with a pair of defensive scores last week vs. Lebanon — and is unscathed behind a multi-purpose offense and a stifling, air-tight defense. Exeter is 5-0 for the first time since an 11-0 start in 2015, and has a pair of shutout victories. … Key stat: Exeter is yielding 191.8 yards a game, third-best in the league, and the Eagles have amassed 42 tackles for losses, 16 sacks, 32 QB hurries and 14 takeaways, including seven interceptions. Warwick is averaging 319 yards a game and can quick-strike with the best of them. But the Warriors’ O will definitely be tested here. … Key kids: Exeter’s D ringleaders — LB Lucas Palange (35 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumbled) and DT Anthony Caccese (18 tackles, 11 for losses, 4.5 sacks, 3 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble for the Delaware commit) — will pin their ears back and chase Warwick QB Jack Reed. Warwick’s O-line will need a big night here.

Muhlenberg (1-1, 2-3) at Manheim Central (1-0, 5-0): The Barons are humming right along, and are going for their second straight 6-0 start after downing Warwick last week. Central must curtail slippery Muhls’ RB Giovanni Cavanna, a 600-yard rusher who averages nearly 10 yards per pop. He’s good in special teams, too. The Barons beat Muhlenberg three times in D3-3A playoff games over the years, in 1998 (46-22 in the title game), 2004 (42-7 in the quarterfinals) and 2005 (48-21 in the title game). Now they’ll collide as section foes. … Key stat: Central is averaging 426.8 yards a game, second-best in the league. Muhlenberg’s D has allowed 1,047 rushing yards, third-most in the league. … Key kids: Dylan Neff and Abbie Reed have shared the PAT kicking duties for the Barons so far this season. Neff is a perfect 18-for-18. Reed — a standout for Central’s girls soccer and basketball teams — is 12-for-14 on PAT attempts. Her big brother, Nate Reed, is a former Barons’ all-star specialist. … And this: Central is the only undefeated team in D3-4A, and the Barons head into Week 6 at No. 1 in those power ratings.

Lebanon (0-2, 0-5) at Conestoga Valley (0-1, 2-3): The Cedars, who are looking to snap a maddening 17-game losing slide, will knock heads with the Buckskins for the first time since they were Section 1 foes in the 2016-17 scheduling cycle. CV won both of those meetings, and the Bucks are 4-1 in the last five matchups against Lebanon, dating back to 2011. The Cedars’ last win over CV was in 2013. … Key stat: Lebanon and CV have both yielded 1,000-plus rushing yards, and they’re both giving up more than 350 yards a game. Sounds like a shootout, no? … Key kid: We’ll see if CV D-end Justin Corson (18 tackles, 3 for losses, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble) can get some pressure on Lebanon QB Brandyn Castro, who has thrown for 281 yards with four TD tosses in the last two games.

SECTION 3

Solanco (1-0, 5-0) at Twin Valley (1-1, 3-2): The Raiders’ defense will be in the spotlight in this showdown, as TV gets an undefeated team for the second week in a row; the Raiders took Elizabethtown to the wire last Friday before the Bears pulled off a wild and wacky 47-42 win. Solanco has dominated on the ground — the Mules have gouged out 1,381 rushing yards — and is looking for a clean 6-0 start; Solanco is 5-0 for the first time since a 9-0 getaway back in 2015. … Key stat: TV’s bugaboo has been defense; the Raiders have allowed 1,003 rushing yards and 1,001 passing yards, and they're giving up 400.8 yards a game, and that’s the most in the league. Now they have to curtail Solanco’s slug-it-out triple-option attack. … Key kid: Solanco QB Brody Mellinger is putting together a solid season behind center in Quarryville. He’s rushed for 369 yards with seven TD keepers, and three of his 12 pass completions have gone for touchdowns — two last week in a win over Conestoga Valley — and he hasn’t thrown a pick. … And this: Solanco is No. 1, Elizabethtown is No. 2 and Exeter is No. 3 in the D3-5A power ratings. Those three squads are the only undefeated teams in D3-5A.

Daniel Boone (0-2, 1-4) at Elizabethtown (1-0, 5-0): The Bears are averaging a league-best 521 yards a game, and E-town is the only team in the league with 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,141) and passing yards (1,467). Can Boone muster up enough defense to slow down the rampaging Bears? That is the question. The Blazers’ team D is in the middle of the pack in Section 3, but E-town — 5-0 for the first time since a 9-0 start back in 2007 — has been a completely different animal. … Key stat: E-town WR Braden Cummings leads the league in receiving yards (836), TD receptions (10) and yards per catch (a dizzying 30.0 per grab). DB D-backs take note: Bears’ QB Josh Rudy leads the league in passing yards (1,405) with 11 TD strikes. Rudy’s 317-yard passing effort last week vs. Twin Valley gave him exactly 4,000 passing yards in his prep career. … Key kids: A couple of E-town sack-masters to keep an eye on — DE Bradley Candy (34 tackles, 4 sacks) and LB Dominic Lindsey (26 tackles, 6 sacks) — as the Bears try and contain DB QB Dean Rotter, who passed for 139 yards and a TD and he rushed for 72 yards with a pair of TD keepers last week vs. Ephrata.

Garden Spot (2-0, 4-1) at Ephrata (1-1, 3-2): The Spartans share the section lead with Solanco and E-town — and are cranking out 417.2 yards a game, third-best in the league — and need a win here to remain atop the leaderboard. The Mountaineers edged Daniel Boone last week, and would love to throw a monkey wrench into the standings when Sparty Nation bum-rushes The War. Garden Spot and Ephrata played a home-and-home Section 3 series in the last cycle and split; the Spartans won 49-16 last year and the Mounts won 21-10 in 2020. … Key stat: In Ephrata's win over Boone last week, Mounts’ QB Sam McCracken completed six passes for 245 yards. That’s 40.8 yards per completion, including a 97-yard TD heave to Nate Conover, who had two grabs for 133 yards. Andre Weidman had three catches for 100 yards with two TD grabs. Heads up, GS D-backs. … Key kid: Give it up for Garden Spot’s Nick Gleason. In last week’s 44-0 romp over Fleetwood, he booted three field goals, made a pair of tackles and picked off two passes.

SECTION 4

Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0, 4-1) at Octorara (0-2, 1-4): It’s the first meeting ever between the Pioneers and the Braves, and Octorara must tangle with L-S’s stingy D, which is yielding just 181 yards a game, second-best in the league. The Pioneers share the section lead with Wyomissing and Conrad Weiser, and can’t look past Octorara with some extra-large games looming down the stretch. … Key stat: Octorara has yielded 1,455 rushing yards, most in the league. L-S has 1,047 rushing yards, fourth-most among Section 4 squads. … Key kids: A trio of ball-hawker Octorara ‘backers to watch include Austin Kurtz (28 tackles, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble), Zion Raison-Peters (28 tackles, 2 QB hurries) and Dalton Rupert (26 tackles, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble). That crew has to help keep speedy L-S QB Trent Wagner under wraps. He’s slid in quite nicely behind center, replacing big brother Berkeley Wagner. Trent has thrown for 791 yards with 10 TD strikes against no picks, and he has a TD keeper, helping L-S crank out 367 yards a game.

Wyomissing (2-0, 5-0) at Donegal (0-2, 1-4): The Spartans will go for their 31st regular-season victory in a row, which would set a new Berks County record; Wilson also had 30 straight, between 2012-15. Wyo is tops in the league in total defense (158 yards a game) and has allowed a league-low 38 points. The Indians, who have dealt with injuries, will try and keep the rampaging Spartans — the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state — honest in this clash, featuring a pair of old-school Wing-T attacks. … Key stat: Wyo is averaging 406.4 yards a game, fourth-best in the league. And the Spartans have allowed a league-low 213 passing yards. They’ll get a Donegal offense that is averaging 196 yards a game, third from the bottom in the league. … Key kid: Donegal DB Brock Hammaker (32 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble) has been really good in the secondary for the Indians. He’ll have to help out with the rush-D against Wyo, which has taken advantage of its massive O-line to pound out 1,637 rushing yards, most in the league.

Elco (0-2, 3-2) at Cocalico (1-1, 2-3): The Raiders and the Eagles will drop the gloves as section foes for the first time since 2003, when they were Section 3 adversaries all those years ago. Their last meeting: Cocalico crunched Elco 56-31 in the first round of the D3-3A playoffs in 2009. Both teams are looking for some mo here; the Raiders have dropped two in a row after a 3-0 start, while the Eagles have had a roller-coaster first half. … Key stat: Two of the top rushing teams in the league on display in this clash; Cocalico has 1,623 rushing yards (No. 2 in the league) and Elco is at 1,114 rushing yards. May the best rush D win here; the Eagles have been a little better in that department, allowing just 544 ground stripes in five games. ... Key kid: Cocalico LB Tyler Angstadt (54 tackles, 6 for losses) has been busy, and he’ll spend a good chunk of Friday night chasing Elco RB Jake Williams, who is third in the league with 820 rushing yards — plus nine TD gallops on 8.7 yards per carry.

Conrad Weiser (2-0, 3-2) at Berks Catholic (1-1, 1-4): The Scouts are perched atop the section race with Wyomissing and L-S, and need a win here to stay there. The Saints snapped a 4-game slide last week with a win over Donegal, and they finally have some momentum going. BC recently swept CW in a home-and-home nonleague series, winning 44-16 in 2016 and 47-0 in 2017. … Key stat: Sleek BC RB JayJay Jordan has really caught fire, with back-to-back-to-back 100-yard games; he’s piled up 329 yards with six TD bolts (plus a punt-return TD) over that clip, and Weiser will need a big rush-D effort to keep Jordan under wraps. … Key kids: Two CW D-line pluggers to keep an eye on: DE Evan Miller (34 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble) and DT Nate Casiano (19 tackles, 2 sacks) can’t let Jordan slip free and find daylight. Or else.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

SECTION 5

Hamburg (2-0, 5-0) at Lancaster Catholic (2-0, 5-0): One of the juiciest matchups on the Week 6 L-L League and D3-3A slates, as a pair of unbeaten squads will lock horns in this first-place showdown. In the D3-3A power ratings, Catholic is No. 2 (behind undefeated Wyomissing) and Hamburg is No. 4, behind West Perry (5-0). The crux in this clash: The Crusaders’ D has to come up big against a bubbling-hot Hawks’ offense that is averaging 51.6 points a game, tops among all D3 teams. But Catholic’s O has also been percolating; the Crusaders put up 55 points and 504 yards in last week’s win over Northern Lebanon. Catholic is 5-0 for the first time since a 10-0 start in 2018; Hamburg is 5-0 for the first time since a 6-0 getaway back in 2006. Someone is getting their first L this fall on Friday. … Key stat: Catholic has allowed 400 rushing yards, fewest in the league. The Crusaders will need another stout rush-D effort vs. Hamburg, which features RB Pierce Mason, who is averaging a gaudy 13.9 yards per carry (61-847) with a league-leading 16 TD runs and 18 overall excursions into the end zone. … Key kid: Catholic QB Will Cranford has a league-leading 12 TD passes — five last week, along with a nifty 351-yard passing effort, in the Crusaders’ stat-sheet-stuffing, scoreboard-popping win over NL. Cranford has 10 TD throws and no picks in the last three games. Hamburg’s D — in the middle of the pack in Section 5 at 263 yards a game — has to find a way to rattle Cranford.

Schuylkill Valley (2-0, 3-2) at Northern Lebanon (1-1, 2-3): The Panthers share the section lead with Hamburg and Lancaster Catholic, and will remain on the 1-line with a win in Fredericksburg. SV has to slow down the Vikings’ pass-happy attack; Grady Stichler has thrown for 919 yards with six TD tosses. Conversely, NL needs to wrap-and-tackle Panthers’ ace RB Dom Giuffre (598 yards. 9 TD). … Key stat: Giuffre rushed for four scores last week in SV’s win over Pequea Valley. NL has allowed 892 rushing yards, most among Section 5 clubs. They can’t let Giuffre bust loose. … Key kid: NL WR James Voight had a pair of TD snags last week vs. Lancaster Catholic. He and home-run hitter Moises Gonzalez should keep SV’s DB’s busy.

Annville-Cleona (1-1, 3-2) at Kutztown (0-2, 1-4): The Dutchmen are up to 1,568 rushing yards — 987 stripes by the league’s leading rusher, Phoenix Music — and need a victory here to remain within shouting distance of the section leaders. A-C has a 2-0 lead in the series, with a 33-0 win in 2015 and a 52-6 victory in 2014 over the Cougars. … Key stat: Like A-C, Kutztown has also done most of its damage on the ground; the Cougars have 1,040 rushing yards, compared to a league-low 146 passing yards in five games. … Key kid: A-C DE Jonathan Shay (38 tackles, 5 for losses, 5 sacks, 5 QB hurries) has been a beast off the edge. He’ll have to help contain Kutztown QB Jacob Lafferty, who has rushed for 434 yards with five TD keepers.

Pequea Valley (0-2, 0-5) at Columbia (0-2, 2-3): A pair of squads looking for some good fortune, and for an offensive kick-start. PV is averaging just 108 yards a game, fewest in the league, and the Braves have scored a league-low 21 points. Columbia has a league-low 237 rushing yards, and the Crimson Tide was held to just 79 passing yards in last week’s setback vs. Annville-Cleona. Columbia has won four straight in the series, including a 52-6 dub last fall. PV’s last win: 55-22 back in 2017. … Key stat: Columbia is giving up 216 yards a game, sixth-best in the league. Despite some recent offensive woes, the Tide is still stopping people. … Key kid: Columbia WR Dominic Diaz-Ellis is averaging a hefty 22.6 yards per catch. PV’s D-backs can’t get beat deep.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Wilson (4-1) at Governor Mifflin (2-3), 1 p.m.: The Gurski-Linn traveling trophy goes to the winner in this long-standing heated backyard rivalry, and the Mustangs have won the last two in a row, both rather convincingly, via mercy rule. Wilson, which will bring a 4-game winning streak to Shillington, leads the all-time series 37-27, including 7-3 in Gurski-Linn trophy games. … Key stat: Wilson's Cam Jones has scored 14 touchdowns in five games: 10 runs, one catch and three punt returns. Safe to say Mifflin’s defenders must know where Mr. Jones is at all times. … Key kid: Wilson DT Isaiah Casseus (16 tackles, 4 for losses, 3 sacks, 1 pass breakup) has been a nuisance in the middle for the Bulldogs. He’ll have to help Wilson’s D contain shifty GM QB Delsin McNeil, who had three TD keepers and a TD pass in last week’s win over Muhlenberg.

Kennard-Dale (2-3) at Fleetwood (2-3), 7 p.m.: The Rams have won two in a row after a 0-3 start — including setbacks vs. Wyomissing and Lampeter-Strasburg, who are a combined 9-1 — while the Tigers have dropped two straight, and are looking to pick up the pieces after suffering a shutout loss against Garden Spot last week. … Key stat: Fleetwood has yielded 900-plus rushing yards, and is giving up 296.6 yards a game. The Tigers have scored 128 points — but have given up 129. … Key kid: Fleetwood could use a mistake-free game in the pocket from QB Jack Riffle, who has thrown for 691 yards with seven TD strikes.

DISTRICT 3 FOOTBALL POWER RATINGS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage