The calendar is humming right along; go ahead and check Labor Day off your master list. That means it will start getting darker earlier here shortly, and there is already a pile of leaves swirling around on my porch. It’s that time of the year.

Week 3 of L-L League football marks the end of three straight weeks of nonleague games across the board. Most teams will dig into their section slates next weekend, with some random nonleague games mixed in there the rest of the way.

Continuing to get you juiced up for a 28-game Week 3 slate here …

1. Two games, two wins and back-to-back 300-yard passing efforts for Hamburg QB Tyler Shuey, who heads into Friday’s home tilt against Fairfield with a league-best 659 passing yards. And here we thought the Hawks’ passing game might take a little while to come around after Xander Menapace graduated. That would be a great big negatory. Shuey has completed 25 passes — seven for touchdowns. He’s also tacked on a team-leading 162 rushing yards with a trio of TD keepers, and WR Ty Werley (7-296, 3 TD) and TE Mason Semmel (7-250, 4 TD) have snagged everything in sight as Hamburg is averaging 41 points and 461 yards a game in the early going. As for Fairfield, the Knights are 0-2 — with a 40-19 setback against Juniata Valley and a 32-0 L against Eastern York — and they’ll bring a 5-game losing streak into this clash. By the way, Eastern York — skippered by former Columbia coach Bud Kyle — is 2-0, and has outscored its opponents 78-0 so far this season. Happy times in Wrightsville. You’ll recall Fairfield had to back out of last year’s game vs. Hamburg; the Knights had some injuries after the first two weeks and didn’t have enough varsity players available. Hamburg was able to find another opponent on the fly — Eastern York, ironically — and the Hawks won that game. We’ll see how Fairfield fares against Shuey and Hamburg’s hot passing attack.

2. It’ll be 2-0 Lancaster Catholic at 2-0 Octorara on Friday. Winner there goes to 3-0 and gets more positive mo heading into the league slate. Lancaster Catholic has flashed some steady balance in its first two games in victories over York Catholic and Delone Catholic. The Crusaders are averaging 38 points and 353 yards a game; newbie QB David Stefanow has completed 67% of his passes for 220 yards with a TD toss, and RB Elijah Cunningham is off to a quick start with 263 yards and six TD runs, including a 172-yard, 4-TD night last week vs. Delone Catholic. Three Octorara defenders to watch in this matchup: DB Colton Focht (10 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 pass breakup, 1 sack), freshman LB Collin Wood (9 tackles, 1 for a loss, 3 pass breakups, 1 sack) and LB Braeden Wood (6 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 fumble recoveries) have been excellent ball-hawkers over the first two weeks. The opportunistic Braves feasted on five turnovers in Week 2 in their 35-0 Braves Bowl win over Pequea Valley — LB Dalton Rupert had a pair of fumble recoveries in that clash — and Braeden Wood’s fumble recovery in OT cliched Octorara’s exciting Week 1 win over Muhlenberg. Tricky D assignment here for the Braves. But they’ve risen to the occasion twice already this season.

3. Manheim Central at Cocalico on Friday. ‘Nuff said. The Barons and the Eagles have knocked heads 14 times over the last 10 years. Central leads 11-3, including a 4-0 mark vs. Cocalico in D3 playoff games. The Eagles’ wins over that stretch came in 2020 (35-19), 2016 (28-24) and 2014 (26-24). The nuttiest game over that clip: Central withstood Cocalico 46-43 in 2019. The Barons are 2-0, and feeling fine after knocking off Smyrna (Del.) 37-36 in an instant-classic thriller in Week 2. Aaron Enterline was the hero, hauling in a 38-yard, game-winning TD catch — from backup QB Ray Lewis — to clinch it in true Manheim Magic fashion. Central is averaging 46 points and 372 yards a game; QB Zach Hahn has thrown for 369 yards and six scores, RB Brycen Armold has darted for 362 yards and five scores, and Enterline has caught 14 passes for 285 yards — 20.4 yards per reception — with five TD grabs, including the unforgettable game-winner in the Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic in Wilmington last Friday vs. Smyrna — the reigning Delaware Class 3A state champ, by the way. Safe to say Cocalico’s defense will need a big effort here. The Eagles (1-1) are coming off a win over Solanco — one week after coughing up a 14-0 lead in a gut-punch 17-14 setback against Warwick — and they’ve already piled up 21 tackles for losses and have four takeaways in eight quarters. Four Cocalico defenders to watch vs. Central: LB Dane Bollinger (24 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 fumble recovery), LB Dane Horning (17 tackles, 2 for losses), DB Bryce Nash (13 tackles, 1 for a loss, 2 pass breakups) and LB Sam Steffey (12 tackles, 2 for losses) have to help keep the Barons’ high-powered O attack in check.

