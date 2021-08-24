Making predictions are never easy — I’m no Nostradamus — and that’s definitely the case for the upcoming 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season — a much-anticipated season, not only because it’s the 50th year of the league, but because everyone is aching for some normalcy after what 2020 wrought.

Sadly, we’re going to pick up kind of where we left off; Pequea Valley, Annville-Cleona and Elco had their Week 1 games postponed already because of COVID-19 issues, so the Braves, Dutchmen and Raiders will be a week behind moving forward.

Alas, there is a season to play. And the schedule says everyone is booked for 10 games this time around. Fingers and toes crossed. How might the L-L League section races play out? I’m glad you asked. Here’s my best educated guess. Remember, no wagering or egg-throwing.

SECTION 1

1. Manheim Township: Bull’s-eye on the Blue Streaks, who return plenty of firepower up front (which is a must) plus a crackerjack playmaker (Anthony Ivey) and a newbie QB (Hayden Johnson) who is ready to pilot the ship. Township at Wilson at the finish line on Oct. 29. That should/could decide it.

2. Wilson: Could I have put the Bulldogs on the 1-line? Of course. And nobody will be surprised if they’re in line to win it when Township comes to West Lawn two days before Halloween. Rugged nonleague schedule should have Wilson plenty primed for the Section 1 grind.

3. Hempfield: Some big graduation hits for second-year skipper George Eager, yes. But QB Cam Harbaugh returns, and that’s a heck of a start. Black Knights will push.

4. Cedar Crest: QB Jay Huber and RB Aadyn Richards should be a nice 1-2 punch, and the Falcons are set to return some key defensive pieces. Don’t sleep on Crest.

5. Penn Manor: The Comets keep making some baby steps back into contention in this heavy duty race, and they’ll likely do the same thing this time around. Sneaky team here, especially with some beef in the trenches. Heads up.

6. McCaskey: Hello Ben Thompson, who took over as head coach just two weeks ago. But he’s a familiar face in the Red Tornado’s locker room, so we’re expecting the transition to go smoothly. McCaskey’s top priority: Snapping this 26-game losing streak. Gut hunch: They will.

SECTION 2

1. Cocalico: Tons to like in Denver, starting with SEC recruit OT Ryan Brubaker, who anchors an incredibly experienced O-line. Tack on all three leading returning rushers and tackle-machine kids aplenty on defense, and the Eagles should be thinking big.

2. Warwick: The graduation punches might sting at the outset, but here’s thinking the Warriors will ride the momentum of their recent success into this campaign. QB Jack Reed knows the drill, and if Warwick embraces the next-man-up mantra, the Warriors will definitely challenge for a repeat.

3. Manheim Central: No way the Barons finish two games under .500 this time around. Too much pride. Too much commitment. And too much returning talent. QB Judd Novak and WR Owen Sensenig should do plenty of air damage, and they’ll be flanked by a bevy of playmakers and trench vets. Should be plenty of motivation in Baron Nation. You’ve been warned.

4. Conestoga Valley: The Buckskins are coming off a glorious 6-2 season, with a 5-game winning tear to cap it. And they’ll bring back a good chunk of that team, including QB Macoy Kneisley and a surplus of line-of-scrimmage vets. Can the Bucks ride that mo and do it again?

5. Solanco: Year in and year out, Section 2 is impossible to predict. Hence having the tough-as-nails Golden Mules on the 5-line. If newbie QB Brody Mellinger figures out the pitch game, and if the defense can jell and stop drives, Solanco can absolutely move up the section charts quickly — and make me eat this pick.

6. Elizabethtown: Hate putting the Bears here, honestly. Last year’s 0-5 section run was a blip, and E-town has skill-kids aplenty due back this season. Hey, it’s Section 2. Something funky will happen; don’t be surprised if the Bears are in the middle of it. Tread lightly against these guys.

SECTION 3

1. Lampeter-Strasburg: Scary, scary graduation hits, but the Pioneers are still the cream of the crop and the squad to beat in this section. It shouldn’t be a very tough transition for first-year coach Victor Ridenour, and there are plenty of savvy vets — OT-LB Nick Del Grande, TE-LB Beau Heyser, QB-DB Berkeley Wagner — to keep L-S on the straight and narrow. Favorites to defend their section crown — before going for their third D3-4A title in a row.

2. Ephrata: Call this one a gut-hunch pick. After L-S, it could get jumbled here, and we very much expect the Mountaineers to be in the hunt. Newbie QB Hunter Mortimer has the keys to the offense, and multi-purpose standout Andre Weidman is a legit two-way player. Don’t miss him.

3. Donegal: Some graduation jabs in Mount Joy, true. But the Indians really like QB Landen Baughman, and there are some vet trench people-movers due back. Quicker the Wing-T gets cranking, the better for Donegal.

4. Garden Spot: The Spartans took some baby steps last year, snapping a long losing skid with a couple of victories. There is a nice nucleus returning, and Garden Spot should get some good vibes playing on its shiny new turf surface field. Don’t underestimate that — or the Spartans.

5. Lancaster Catholic: Two wins in a row to cap off last fall helped this crew going into the offseason, and with QB Will Cranford back as the catalyst, the Crusaders should be thinking bigger. Gotta believe they’ll be players in this race.

6. Lebanon: Some ch-ch-ch-changes for the Cedars, who must replace an all-star QB, all-star wideout and a boatload of chiseled O-line protectors. A win over Cedar Crest in the Cedar Bowl would be just the kick-start this new-look group needs.

SECTION 4

1 Elco: Messy start with the COVID-19 postponement — and sophomore stud RB-LB Jake Williams is reportedly nursing an injury — but there are too many great vibes wafting around in Myerstown not to put the Raiders on the 1-line at the outset. Should be strong up front. Luke Williams is back to terrorize on O and D. And Cole Thomas — it says here — should transition smoothly into the QB gig. Now can Elco defend the section flag and make it four postseason trips in a row after last year’s journey to the D3-4A finale?

2. Octorara: Terrific ride for the Braves last fall, with a second-place finish behind Elco and six wins overall. Have to believe they’ll be right in it again, especially with shifty QB Weston Stoltzfus and bell-cow RB Mike Trainor back to spearhead the offense.

3. Columbia: Some beef back in the trenches — which is always a great start up on the hill — and QB Robert Footman returning with some holdover weapons should buoy the Crimson Tide, which is jonesing for a playoff bid.

4. Annville-Cleona: It will be a later start for the Dutchmen, who are coping with COVID-19 concerns. But once they get back on the field, look out. A-C returns a great nucleus of skill kids and line-of-scrimmage patrolmen. Hate to call them sleepers, but if A-C comes back firing with a purpose, watch it.

5. Northern Lebanon: Jason Rice has taken over the reins in Fredericksburg, and from all indications his first camp went pretty well. After a winless 2020 campaign, and an agonizing 2-26 clip, the Vikings should be starving for some wins. With brute OL-LB Kalani Adams leading the charge, we think this is the season Northern Lebanon gets things headed in the right direction.

6. Pequea Valley: The Braves are a week behind because of COVID-19 at Biglerville, and that’s certainly a bummer for PV. Don’t like picking the Braves here, but they have some holes to plug. PV has made some really nice strides — it snapped a long L skid last year with a victory over Northern Lebanon — and we expect more gains this time around.

