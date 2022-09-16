Solanco quarterback Brody mellinger (12) dives infor a touchdown against Ephrata during first half action of an L-L League section three football game at the War Memorial Field in Ephrata Friday Sept. 16, 2022.
The Solanco rushing attack tallied 19 first downs at Ephrata by the end of Friday night. Four of those came on third or fourth down over the last 10 minutes, which proved to be the final drive of the game to preserve the Mules’ 25-17 win in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football opener at War Memorial Field.
“That proves we’re a hard-nosed team,” Solanco senior fullback Cole Harris said. “We keep driving to get the first down whenever we can.”
With the win, Solanco (4-0 overall, 1-0 league) remained unbeaten, mainly thanks to a vaunted rushing attack that mustered 345 yards on 55 carries, spearheaded by Harris (23 carries, 126 yards, two touchdowns) and steered by quarterback Brody Mellinger (19 carries, 89 rushing yards, two TDs). Every Solanco player who touched the ball were seniors. And the entire offensive line is made up of seniors. In all, there are 24 seniors on the Mules’ roster.
“We knew from the beginning this was going to be a special season,” Solanco senior two-way starter Nick DeFrancesco said. “We’ve been playing together since we were little.”
Ephrata’s Jeremiah Knowles (8) takes off after a catch against Solanco during second half action of an L-L League section three football game at the War Memorial Field in Ephrata Friday Sept. 16, 2022.
Solanco’s Landon Steele (9) lays the hit on Ephrata’s Nick Keller (6) after a catch during second half action of an L-L League section three football game at the War Memorial Field in Ephrata Friday Sept. 16, 2022.
Solanco quarterback Brody Mellinger (12) throws the ball against Ephrata during first half action of an L-L League section three football game at the War Memorial Field in Ephrata Friday Sept. 16, 2022.
Solanco quarterback Brody Mellinger (12) takes off running against Ephrata during first half action of an L-L League section three football game at the War Memorial Field in Ephrata Friday Sept. 16, 2022.
Solanco’s Elijah Cunningham (10) puts the stiff arm on Ephrata’s Nick Keller (6) during first half action of an L-L League section three football game at the War Memorial Field in Ephrata Friday Sept. 16, 2022.
Solanco’s Cole Harris (42) celebrates with teammate Luis Burgos-Wise (25) after scoring a touchdown against Ephrata during first half action of an L-L League section three football game at the War Memorial Field in Ephrata Friday Sept. 16, 2022.
Ephrata’s Nick Keller (6) comes up just short of the end zone after a catch against Solanco during first half action of an L-L League section three football game at the War Memorial Field in Ephrata Friday Sept. 16, 2022.
Solanco’s Elijah Cunningham (10) takes off after a catch against Ephrata during first half action of an L-L League section three football game at the War Memorial Field in Ephrata Friday Sept. 16, 2022.
Solanco’s Cole Harris (42) dives for extra yardage as Ephrata’s Nate Conover (7) rides him to the ground during first half action of an L-L League section three football game at the War Memorial Field in Ephrata Friday Sept. 16, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Still, Ephrata (2-2, 0-1) had its chances. For instance, after cutting the deficit to 19-17 to open the third quarter, the Ephrata defense then made its first stop of the night. But two plays later, the Mounts fumbled the ball away. The Mules proceeded to march to paydirt over the next seven plays, with Harris scoring on a 4-yard plow to push the lead to 25-17 with 11:35 left.
Ephrata also had those four chances to stop the Mules in the fourth quarter.
“We gave ourselves shots,” Ephrata coach Kris Miller said. “We just didn’t make the plays down the stretch that we had to.”
First half: Solanco went 74 yards on 11 plays in the game’s opening drive, capped by a Mellinger 2-yard QB keeper to go up 6-0.
Ephrata responded with a 10-play, 62-yard drive highlighted by three pass from QB Sam McCracken (9-for-12, 106 yards, one TD) and capped by a 2-yard TD run from Andre Weidman (15 carries, 52 yards) to cut the deficit to 12-10.