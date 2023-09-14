The ink on the Week 3 results have barely dried — those 28 games, some suspended, some postponed because of some wicked weather, took from last Thursday until Monday to complete — and the Week 4 schedule is already here, front and center.

Week 4 also means the start of section play, with the league games getting started in full force on Friday — with a couple of nonleague clashes sprinkled in there for good measure, including another Thursday game on this week’s slate.

Highlights include the Backyard Brawl, when Wyomissing and Berks Catholic square off in a Berks County dandy. Plus rampaging Manheim Township taking on another smoking-hot 3-0 team — Spring-Ford out of D1-6A — in a must-see nonleague bash.

Here’s a Week 4 preview, with all games — a much more manageable 20 of them on the schedule this week — set to start at 7 p.m., unless noted …

THURSDAY’S GAME

NONLEAGUE

Manheim Central (2-1) at Susquehannock (2-1): Barons were cruising right along at 2-0 with a couple of piping-hot offensive performances under their belts. And then they went to Denver and simply couldn’t stop the Eagles’ hard-charging rushing attack, which gashed out 475 yards. End result: 48-28 Cocalico, and now Central will work out that frustration against the Warriors, who have won two in a row and feature RB Mike Fox, who has rushed for 495 yards and five TDs — including a 201-yard effort last week in a win over Bermudian Springs. … Key stat: Central is cranking out 363.7 yards a game, seventh-best in the league. … Key kid: MC QB Zac Hahn had a 317-yard passing effort vs. Cocalico, and he’s competing 65 percent of his throws with eight TD flips. Susky can’t let him get comfy in the pocket and pick out open receivers. Or else.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Hempfield (1-2) at McCaskey (1-2): Black Knights open defense of their section crown, looking to pick up the pieces after back-to-back setbacks — and after some soul searching, as Hempfield angles for consecutive 1-seeds in the D3-6A bracket. That’s a long way off, yes. But something to think about. Knights will get a Red Tornado squad that sputtered against Cedar Cliff in the rain on the West Shore last week, but has flashed some firepower in the early going. … Key stat: Hempfield WR Micah Gates has 19 receptions — tied for second-most in the league. … Key kid: Four of McCaskey WR Quimeak Talton’s catches have gone for touchdowns, and he’s averaging a home-run-hitter 22.6 yards a catch.

Penn Manor (0-3) at Cedar Crest (3-0): Falcons are flying and feeling frisky, and have everyone’s attention during their perfect getaway. Comets have been outscored 84-0 — sorry, PM Nation — are last in the league in total offense, and made a QB switch last week. Now they’re tasked with taming one of the hottest teams in the league. … Key stat: PM has allowed 869 rushing yards — most in the league. … Key kid: CC RB Fernando Marquez leads all Section 1 backs with five TD runs, including the game-winner in the third OT last week vs. Warwick.

Reading (1-2) at Wilson (1-2): A granddaddy rivalry in Berks County lore — Bulldogs lead the series 24-5, including a 48-6 triumph last year — and Wilson is feeling a heck of a lot better about things after snapping a two-game slide with a Monday win over Cheltenham. You really didn’t think Wilson was going 0-3, did you? Also a short week for Reading, which fell to Red Lion in a resumption game on Monday. … Key stat: Wilson QB Tommy Hunsicker threw for 291 yards and accounted for five TDs in the Cheltenham game. … Key kid: Reading RB Cameron Small rushed for 128 yards against Red Lion, including a 98-yard TD sprint, the longest TD from scrimmage in the league through three weeks.

SECTION 2

Governor Mifflin (2-1) at Exeter (3-0): Eagles open defense of their section crown, and welcome a Mustangs’ squad that has found their stride — and their rushing attack — with consecutive victories. Exeter has won 15 straight regular season games, and looks to extend that streak here. Mifflin has a 21-7 lead in this series, but Exeter has dominated as of late, with a win in the D3-5A finale over the Mustangs two years back, and a 36-6 dub last year in Shillington. … Key stat: Governor Mifflin has rushed for 796 yards — sixth-most in the league. … Key kid: Mustangs’ RB Grady Garner rumbled for 185 yards and three scores last week vs. Boyertown. Exeter’s D must have him in their crosshairs.

Warwick (1-2) at Conestoga Valley (2-1): Warriors are coming off a stinger 3-OT setback against Cedar Crest, while the Buckskins suffered their first loss, but rolled the dice and went for the 2-point conversion and the lead late against Garden Spot. CV misfired, but still has plenty of good vibes flowing after that 2-0 start. … Key stat: Warwick is averaging 186.3 yards a game — third from the bottom in the league. … Key kid: CV QB Liam Cheek threw for 202 yards with three TD tosses against Garden Spot. Warwick D-backs beware.

Muhlenberg (0-3) at Lebanon (0-3): Muhls and Cedars, and someone is getting a much-needed win in this section lid-lifter. Lebanon could use one; Cedars’ losing streak is sitting at a maddening 25 in a row. Muhlenberg’s L skid is at nine. Both of these squads gave up 50-plus points in setbacks last week. Muhls and Cedars clashed for the first time last fall; Muhlenberg won it 47-25. … Key stat: Lebanon has yielded 727 rushing yards — most in the league. … Key kid: Muhlenberg super-back Michael Miller has 12 catches and averages more than 15 yards a snag. Cedars’ D must be keyed in on him.

SECTION 3

Ephrata (3-0) at Solanco (1-2): Golden Mules open defense of their section crown against a fired-up Mountaineers’ bunch that is 3-0 for the first time since 2000. Solanco got its rushing attack in gear last week — 377 yards, including a 201-yard, 2-TD night by Johnny Garcia — in a shutout win against Penn Manor. … Key stat: Solanco has allowed 126 passing yards — third fewest in the league. … Key kid: Ephrata’s Brayden Brown has rushed for 424 yards with three TD runs, and he has pick-6 defensive scores in the last two games. Solanco must be wary of Mr. Brown.

Daniel Boone (1-2) at Garden Spot (3-0): Spartans survived Conestoga Valley at the wire to stay unbeaten — and QB Kye Harting continues to make the O go — while the Blazers put up 51 points and secured some much-needed mojo in a victory over Muhlenberg. DB leads GS 3-1 in the series; Spartans won for the first time last year, 19-10. … Key stat: Garden Spot’s run-stuffer D has allowed 203 rushing yards — fewest in the league. … Key kid: Boone’s Anthony High had a TD grab and a pick-6 D score last week vs. Muhlenberg.

Fleetwood (2-1) at Twin Valley (3-0): Raiders are rolling; they’re second in the league in rushing yards (1,172) and first in the league in total offense at 511.7 yards a game. Tigers just missed out on a 3-0 getaway of their own after falling late to Upper Perkiomen last week. Raiders, going for their first 4-0 getaway in program history, have an 11-3 lead over the Tigers in this series, including a 42-14 dub last year. … Key stat: As a team, TV averages 10.1 yards a carry. Chew on that for a second. … Key kid: Fleetwood RB Czion Brickle (400 rushing yards, 4 TDs) is coming off a 181-yard, 2-TD effort vs. Upper Perk.

SECTION 4

Cocalico (2-1) at Octorara (2-1): Eagles turned plenty of heads, sashaying past Manheim Central while putting up 48 points and 475 rushing yards for their second straight win. Braves battled but suffered their first loss against an undefeated Lancaster Catholic crew. … Key stat: Cocalico has rushed for 686 yards in its last two games — wins over Solanco and Manheim Central. … Key kid: Cocalico QB Josh Myer shredded the Barons for 124 yards and three TD keepers. Octorara’s D must keep him contained.

Conrad Weiser (0-3) at Elco (3-0): Raiders’ red-hot RB Jake Williams is up to 912 rushing yards and 15 total TDs in three games, including his dizzying 358-yard, 5-TD show-stopping performance against Columbia last week. Scouts are back at the drawing board, and now face a difficult defensive challenge, going up against Williams and Elco’s powerful O-line. Weiser leads the backyard series between the neighboring school districts 24-10, including a last-second 22-21 win last year in Robesonia. … Key stat: Williams is averaging — this will raise your eyebrows — 20.3 yards a carry. All five of his TD runs vs. Columbia were 50-plus-yard scampers. … Key kid: CW QB Donovan Gingrich (334 passing yards, 2 TD tosses) has to keep the Scouts’ O on the field for as long as possible.

Donegal (2-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0): Pioneers have pitched back-to-back shutouts and own a stout defense that has been tough to traverse. Indians had a 3-0 start directly in their sights, but couldn’t hold off Palmyra at the tape last week. … Key stat: L-S has outscored its first three opponents 132-7 — the fewest points allowed in the league. … Key kid: Donegal QB Brock Hammaker has been steady behind center in the Indians’ new-look spread scheme. He’s thrown for 385 yards and four TDs, and he'll need a clean game in the pocket against the Pioneers’ hard-charging D.

SECTION 5

Columbia (1-2) at Lancaster Catholic (3-0): Crusaders open defense of their section crown, and it’s been business as usual for that bunch. Catholic’s regular season unbeaten streak is at 13 straight. One week after putting up 40 points in a win over Hanover, the Crimson Tide couldn’t contain Mr. Williams and fell to Elco. Uneven start so far for Columbia. … Key stat: Tide is giving up 416.3 yards a game — most in the league. … Key kid: Catholic’s Brandon Way popped a punt return 79 yards for a TD vs. Octorara. Columbia must know where he is at all times in special teams.

Annville-Cleona (1-2) at Hamburg (3-0): Hawks continue to soar behind QB Tyler Shuey, who is up to a league-leading 1,006 passing yards with 11 TD strikes already. He’ll challenge a Dutchmen squad looking to stop the bleeding after back-to-back setbacks. Hamburg over A-C 6-3 in the series, and the Hawks won 39-26 last year. … Key stat: A-C has surrendered 100 points — second-most in the league. … Key kids: Hamburg TE Mason Semmel (12-369, 30.8 yards per catch, 7 TD) and WR Ty Werley (11-368, 33.5 yards per catch, 3 TD) have been an excellent 1-2 punch in the receiving department for Hamburg. They’ll make A-C’s secondary work in this clash.

Schuylkill Valley (2-1) at Kutztown (1-2): Panthers’ RB Dominic Giuffre had his breakout game last week — 255 rushing yards and three TD runs, plus a pick-6 TD on D vs. Susquenita — and SV now has some momentum. They’ll get a Cougars’ club that’s been on a see-saw, but can do damage on the ground. Former Lancaster Catholic coach Bruce Harbach goes for his 150th career win here for SV, which leads the series 33-9, including a 35-6 W last year. … Key stat: SV has yielded 700 rushing yards, fourth-most in the league. … Key kid: Kutztown RB Mason Sherry had three TD jaunts last week vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM.

Northern Lebanon (1-2) at Pequea Valley (1-2): Vikings are feeling better about things after knocking off York Tech last week, when QB Kael Erdman had a pair of TD tosses and Moises Gonzalez had two TD runs. PV had to go back to Hanover on Monday to finish off a suspended game in which the Braves trailed 14-6 at the half. PV hit the ground running with three second-half TDs, feasting on two turnovers for a mo-building 25-14 win. … Key stat: NL LB Luke Shaffer piled up 15 tackles vs. York Tech. … Key kid: PV RB Dontae Petersheim had two TD runs and an interception in the Braves’ riveting come-from-behind victory over Hanover.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

NONLEAGUE

Spring-Ford (3-0) at Manheim Township (3-0): The only 3-0 vs. 3-0 game on this week’s local docket, and it’s a beauty. Blue Streaks put a stamp on their quick start with a commanding 38-6 win over Harrisburg last week. Rams, a D1-6A contender, are also cruising right along; they rang up 63 points in a win over Cumberland Valley last week, and are averaging 50 points and 464 yards a game. … Key stat: Township is averaging 389.7 yards a game — third-best in the league. … Key kid: MT WR Landon Kennel is averaging 20 yards a catch with six TD grabs, which are the second-most in the league.

Elizabethtown (0-3) at Red Lion (2-1): Bears could use a shot of adrenaline; they’ve been blanked in two of their first three games, and the offense could definitely use a kick-start. Red Lion won its second straight, topping Reading in one of those Monday restarts. … Key stat: E-town has rushed for 172 yards — third-fewest in the league. … Key kid: Against Reading, Red Lion QB Chris Price threw for 140 yards with three TD tosses; he booted a 42-yard field goal; and he drilled five PAT kicks in the Lions’ win.

SATURDAY’S GAME

SECTION 4

Berks Catholic (1-2) at Wyomissing (3-0), 1:30 p.m.: It’s the Backyard Brawl, and there’s never any love lost when the Saints and the Spartans collide. Wyo opens defense of its section crown in this clash, and brings a spiffy 38-game regular season unbeaten streak into its home opener after surviving Trinity 35-34 last week. Spartans overcame a 20-point second-half deficit to stun the Shamrocks on Logan Hyde’s 1-yard TD flip to Justice Hardy — with Keegan Maher delivering the game-winning PAT boot with time running out. BC’s game against Pope John Paul II was called due to lightning with four minutes still to go in the first half — and PJP up comfortably, 35-0. All tied up in this series, with six wins apiece; Wyo won 41-24 last year, but BC led at the half. … Key stat: Wyo has rushed for 1,142 yards — second-most in the league. And the Spartans are averaging 464.3 yards a game, second-best in the league. … Key kid: Wyo RB Chase Eisenhower bulled his way to 172 yards with a pair of TD runs vs. Trinity.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage