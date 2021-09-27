From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

With the head-to-head section openers on tap for Friday — amen to that, by the way — now is a good time to drop a friendly reminder that this is the 50th season of L-L League football. If you missed our golden anniversary coverage back in August, here are a couple of links to check out:

* Going golden: A look back — and ahead — as L-L League football kicks off its 50th football season

* Watch: Chatting 50 years of L-L League football with legendary coaches Mike Williams, Phil Kauffman, Jim Cantafio

1. There were three kickoff returns for touchdowns in Week 5: Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music (98 yards vs. Lancaster Catholic), McCaskey’s Shymere Covington (85 yards vs. Conestoga Valley) and Wilson’s Cam Jones (85 yards vs. Manheim Central) all took kickoffs to the house. … For the second week in a row, Ephrata registered a defensive TD: Quintin Pfautz scooped up a fumble and rumbled 66 yards for a score in the Mountaineers’ setback vs. Daniel Boone — one week after Deric Hoover picked off a pass and zoomed 39 yards the other way for a pick-6 in Ephrata’s win over Elco. It was Hoover’s second defensive TD this season; he recovered a fumble in the end zone in the Mounts’ Week 1 victory over Muhlenberg.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

2. Juicy game of Week 6 is Warwick at Manheim Central. The Warriors are out to defend their Section 2 crown, and the Barons are cruising along in the left-hand lane at 5-0 and owners of the stingiest defense in the league. Ask Wilson. Central held the Bulldogs to 23 total yards and negative rushing yards in the second half last week. And the Barons picked off three second-half passes in a 24-21 W over the ‘Dawgs, who aren’t used to looking up at a 2-3 record very often. They’ll get a tricky road test in Millersville on Friday against piping-hot Penn Manor, which is 4-1 and playing with house money after consecutive late-game victories over Warwick and Solanco. … Two more Week 6 tilts to have your eyeballs on: Columbia — coming out of quarantine after missing last week’s game vs. Ephrata — will try and shake off some rust and get its potent offense re-fired at Octorara, which is 4-1 after a 54-0 romp over Lebanon, and is thinking Section 4 gold. … And Lampeter-Strasburg opens defense of its Section 3 flag with a trip to Lancaster Catholic to take on a Crusaders’ club that is really coming into its own.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

3. Had this note the other day, but I’ll share it again here: Through five games, Cocalico is the only team in the L-L League to allow 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,003) and 1,000-plus passing yards (1,075). The Eagles have coped with some untimely injuries — to some very key kids — and a wicked nonleague schedule over the first month of the season. And they’ll be tested again Friday when Solanco brings its Flexbone attack to Denver, where it will be Flexbone attack vs. Flexbone attack in what promises to be a trench warfare, ground-and-pound kind of a night. … FYI: Cocalico’s first five opponents — 4A Conrad Weiser, 5A Cedar Cliff, 5A Governor Mifflin, 4A Garden Spot and 6A Manheim Township — are a combined 16-9; Mifflin is 5-0 and Cedar Cliff is 4-1. … Speaking of Mifflin, the Mustangs might be looking for a game this week; they’re supposed to play Reading in a Berks League Section 1 clash, but the Red Knights’ program has reportedly been shutdown because of coronavirus issues. Anxious to see if Mifflin — which has outscored its opponents 251-59 and is giving up just 94 yards a game — gets any takers for a nonleague date should any other teams in the area find themselves looking for a Week 6 game.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage