The time is now.

Some three-plus years in the making, the Lancaster-Lebanon League-slash-Berks League 37-team combo is finally here, with head-to-head section matchups on tap for Friday and Saturday.

It’s really happening, gang.

Here’s preview of all 20 Week 4 games, with 19 games on Friday — all starting at 7 p.m. — and one set for Saturday ...

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest (2-1 overall) at Penn Manor (1-2): The Falcons suffered their first setback last week, a 6-point squeaker to Warwick, while the Comets took Solanco to the wire before falling to the undefeated Golden Mules for their second straight setback. Cedar Crest has won the last four meetings in this series since bumping back up to Section 1, including a 40-15 dub last fall. … Key stat: CC WR Nolan Groff leads the L-L League with 22 receptions, including a 10-catch, 100-yard, 1-TD night last week vs. Warwick. He’ll keep PM’s D-backs busy in this one. … Key kid: PM NG Sebastian Rivera piled up six tackles, two sticks for losses and a sack last week vs. Solanco. He’ll need to keep the pressure on Falcons’ QB Jay Huber, who has thrown for 692 yards with eight TD strikes. Huber paces the league with 95 pass attempts; Cedar Crest has not been shy about flying the friendly skies.

McCaskey (1-2) at Hempfield (2-1): Back to the drawing board for the Red Tornado, which was blanked by Cedar Cliff last week, while the Black Knights suffered their first loss in a slugfest against Central York. Hempfield has won seven in a row in the series, outscoring McCaskey 283-92 over that clip, including a 41-6 victory last year. McCaskey’s last win: 27-7 in 2014. … Key stat: Hempfield is averaging 339 yards a game, most among Section 1 outfits. Conversely, McCaskey, which has given up 118 points, most in the league, is allowing 369 yards a game, and that’s most among Section 1 squads. … Key kid: Hempfield RB Grant Hoover (63-401, 2 TD) leads all Section 1 backs in rushing yards. McCaskey's D can't let him bust loose.

Wilson (2-1) at Reading (2-1): The Bulldogs and the Red Knights will collide for the first time as Section 1 foes since 2009, and they’re both riding a two-game winning streak; Wilson blanked Martin Luther King and Reading outlasted Red Lion last week. The Bulldogs lead the series 23-5. … Key stat: Reading QB Amier Burdine has 100-plus rushing yards in all three of the Knights’ games. … Key kid: Wilson LB Ryan McMillan (17 tackles, 3 for losses) has to help keep Burdine under wraps.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley (2-1) at Warwick (1-2): The Buckskins ripped off their second straight win last week, surviving Garden Spot 41-35 in OT as Nick Tran ran for 271 yards and three scores, including the game-winner in OT. Meanwhile, the Warriors picked up their first win, a must-have triumph at Cedar Crest. Warwick has won six in a row in the series, including a 41-7 win last year, and has outscored CV 260-72 over that stretch. CV’s last win: 34-29 in 2015. This is the first of two scheduled home dates for the Warriors this season; the team is working around ongoing construction at Grosh Field. … Key stat: CV has 701 rushing yards, sixth-most in the league, while Warwick has allowed 557 rushing yards, ninth-most in the league. … Key kid: Warwick WR Brendon Snyder had 13 catches — three for scores — last week vs. Cedar Crest. CV’s D-backs can’t let him find any open spaces. Keep an eye on the Warriors’ ground attack as well; CV has yielded 707 rushing yards, most in the league.

Exeter (3-0) at Governor Mifflin (1-2): A 5-star showdown in Shillington, where last year’s D3-5A finalists will do battle. The Eagles upended the previously undefeated, top-ranked Mustangs in that clash last November, so you know Mifflin is jonesing for some payback. The Mustangs, who cracked the win column last week on Jackson Schools’ late FG vs. Boyertown, lead the series 21-6, but Mifflin must slow down a rampaging Eagles’ outfit that has pitched two shutouts already this season. … Key stat: Exeter is allowing 176 yards a game, second-best in the league. … Key kid: Penn State commit Joey Schlaffer has 10 catches for 222 yards with four TD snags for Exeter. Mifflin must find a way to curtail him in the passing game.

Lebanon (0-3) at Muhlenberg (1-2): It’s the first varsity football meeting ever between the Cedars and the Muhls, and Lebanon is out to snap a maddening 15-game losing streak dating back to the middle of the 2020 season. Muhlenberg has lost two straight after beating Octorara in its opener. … Key stat: Lebanon has 181 rushing yards, fourth-fewest in the league. … Key kid: Muhlenberg scat-back Giovanni Cavanna has rushed for 300 yards and four scores, and he’s averaging 24 yards per catch with a TD grab. The Cedars can’t let him make plays in the open field. Or else.

SECTION 3

Solanco (3-0) at Ephrata (2-1): The red-hot Mules and the Mountaineers will tangle for the first time since they were Section 2 foes back in 2017. Solanco swept that home-and-home set, including a 39-0 win in 2016, as the Mules have won three in a row in the series. Ephrata’s last win: 35-0 in 2012. … Key stat: Ephrata has 771 passing yards, third-most in the league. … Key kid: Sensing a trench warfare kind of a clash here, so all eyes on Ephrata OT-DT punisher Weston Nolt (20 tackles, 2 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries) to do damage on both sides of the line of scrimmage. … And this: Solanco is No. 1 — and Elizabethtown is No. 2 — in the D3-5A power ratings.

Garden Spot (2-1) at Daniel Boone (1-2): The Spartans are licking their chops after last week’s gut-punch OT loss to Conestoga Valley, and they’re 0-3 all-time against the Blazers, who beat Garden Spot 45-17 last fall. Boone picked up its first win last week, and this clash is for an all-important leg-up in this race. Both of these teams have lost to Conestoga Valley over the last two weeks, by the way. … Key stat: Garden Spot (424 yards a game) is one of just five L-L League teams averaging 400-plus yards a game. … Key kid: DB RB Ethan Kryman has scooted for 294 yards and two scores in the Blazers’ last two games. That’s some good O-line play up front for Boone.

Twin Valley (2-1) at Fleetwood (2-1): A couple of old-school Berks County rivals will clash, and they’re both coming off Week 2 wins and looking for more. The Raiders lead the series 10-3, but the Tigers won 26-9 last year to cut into that deficit. … Key stat: Fleetwood has yielded just 274 rushing yards, third-fewest in the league. … Key kid: TV RB Jayden Goebel (269 yards, 2 TD) will test the Tigers’ rush D. He raced for 113 yards last week in a win over Conrad Weiser.

SECTION 4

Wyomissing (3-0) at Berks Catholic (0-3): It’s the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry game, as the Spartans and the Saints will knock heads for the first time in three years. Wyo leads the series 6-5, and gets a BC squad that is 0-3 for the first time in program history, dating back to 2010. … Key stat: Wyo has allowed a league-low 14 points — the Spartans are a shiny plus-119 in scoring margin — and is tops in team defense, giving up just 133 yards a game. Not that ground-and-pound Wyo is going to air it out, but BC has allowed 760 passing yards, most in the league. … Key kid: BC RB Jay Jay Jordan had a 105-yard, 2-TD day last week vs. Pope John Paul II. But the Saints have surrendered 103 points, second-most in the league. … And this: Wyo RB Charlie McIntyre is averaging an eye-popping 14.8 yards per carry, tops in the league, for the Spartans, who are No. 2 in the D3-3A power ratings behind West Perry (3-0).

Octorara (1-2) at Cocalico (1-2): The Braves and the Eagles will get together for a varsity football game for the first time ever, both looking for some momentum after tough Week 2 setbacks, both against undefeated teams: Octorara against Lancaster Catholic and Cocalico — which is looking to avoid a 3-game slide here — against rival Manheim Central. … Key stat: Cocalico has gouged out 882 rushing yards, No. 2 in the league. … Key kid: Octorara LB Dalton Rupert (team-high 19 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 QB hurry) had eight sticks last week vs. Lancaster Catholic. He’ll have to swarm and help contain Cocalico’s stable of capable runners in this clash.

Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1) at Donegal (1-2): It’s the Pioneers and the Indians, and L-S has completely dominated this series as of late with — get this — four shutout wins in a row, including 55-0 last year and 42-0 in 2020. Donegal finally got in the win column last week with a victory over Palmyra; L-S has roared to life after a Week 1 setback against undefeated Solanco. … Key stat: L-S is allowing 181 yards a game, third-best in the league. … Key kid: L-S LB Lucas Hines (21 tackles, 7 for losses, 1 sack, 3 QB hurries, 1 pass breakup) has been a beast; he’s helped the Pioneers pile up five sacks, 19 hits for losses and 10 QB hurries. That group will take dead-aim at Donegal’s Wing-T attack, which is averaging 243 yards a game — fewest among Section 4 clubs.

SECTION 5

Hamburg (3-0) at Annville-Cleona (2-1): A key game in what promises to be an exciting Section 5 race, the scorching-hot Hawks — averaging a league-best 59.0 points a game, third-best in the state behind Jersey Shore (62.2) and Danville (59.6) — will square off against the Dutchmen, who have cranked out a league-best 1,006 rushing yards. Hamburg leads the series 5-3, but A-C has won three of the last four meetings. This is the first time these teams will clash since 2015. … Key stat: Hamburg’s offensive numbers are fun, but the Hawks are also getting it done defensively; they’ve allowed just 230 rushing yards, fewest in the league. … Key kids: Two of the league’s leading rushers will be on display in this showdown; A-C’s Phoenix Music leads the L-L in carries (78) and rushing yards (619), while Hamburg’s Pierce Mason (450 yards) leads the league in rushing touchdowns (9) and he’s second in the league in yards per carry (a nifty 13.6). Mason tied the Hawks’ single-game marks with 292 rushing yards and four TD romps last week in a win over Eastern York. May the best rush-D win this game.

Lancaster Catholic (3-0) at Columbia (2-1): The Crusaders look to remain perfect against a Crimson Tide squad coming off its first loss. Columbia swept the home-and-home series the last two years, including a 60-41 shootout last fall. Catholic won the previous four meetings from 2016-19, outscoring the Tide 161-32 over that stretch. … Key stat: LC QB Will Cranford was a perfect 7-for-7 through the air last week vs. Octorara, for 203 yards with a trio of TD darts and a TD run. Columbia’s D — allowing 197 yards a game, fourth-best in the league — must rattle him. … Key kid: Columbia could use some extended, time-consuming, yard-chewing drives in this battle, so keep an eye on Tide RB Steven Rivas to help establish a rushing attack. Columbia really doesn’t want to get into a shootout with the Crusaders, who have flashed a quick-strike O so far. They’ve also returned two kickoffs, a blocked kick, and an interception for touchdowns already.

Kutztown (1-2) at Schuylkill Valley (1-2): Longtime Berks County rivals will square off in Leesport, both coming off momentum-building victories — Kutztown over Pottsville Nativity BVM and SV over Susquenita — and now looking for a quick start in the section hunt. The Panthers lead the series 32-9, including a 28-8 win last year. … Key stat: SV is cranking out 395 yards a game, sixth-best in the league. But the Panthers are allowing 405 yards a game, third from the bottom in the circuit. … Key kid: Kutztown QB Jacob Lafferty has been a playmaker behind center; he rushed for 147 yards with a pair of TD keepers last week vs. Nativity.

Pequea Valley (0-3) at Northern Lebanon (1-2): After back-to-back shutout setbacks, the Braves got on the scoreboard last week, but are looking for more offense against the Vikings, who picked up their first win last week and are feeling much better about things after piling up 309 yards vs. York Tech. NL leads PV 8-2 in their last 10 matchups, including a 42-7 victory last fall. PV’s wins over that stretch: 14-0 in 2020 and 26-20 in 2012. The Vikings won seven straight in between. … Key stat: PV is averaging just 89 yards a game, and has amassed just 87 rushing yards — both fewest in the league. The Braves could certainly use an adrenaline jolt here. … Key kid: NL QB Grady Stichler passed for 231 yards and a TD and he had a pair of TD keepers in the Vikings’ win over YT last week. PV’s D has to keep him contained in the pocket.

NONLEAGUE

Manheim Township (2-1) at Spring-Ford (2-1): The Blue Streaks and the Rams will lock horns in Royersford. It’s the second time these teams will collide; Township won 26-13 last year, and the Streaks are coming off an exhilarating last-second win at Harrisburg — and are thisclose to a 3-0 getaway. Meanwhile, S-F fell to Cumberland Valley — which squeaked past Township in Week 1 — last Friday. … Key stat: Township is second among Section 1 teams in total offense (334 yards a game) and total defense (233 yards a game). … Key kid: MT LB Declan Clancy (33 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 fumble recovery) has to help keep the pressure on S-F QB Matt Zollers, who has thrown for 608 yards with eight TD tosses. … And this: MT QB Hayden Johnson, who fired the game-winning TD pass to Asher Wolfe with four seconds to play last Saturday at Harrisburg, leads the league with 68 pass completions.

Susquehannock (2-1) at Manheim Central (3-0): The Warriors and the Barons will do battle in Manheim, as Central gets its third straight home tilt. Susky has wins over Littlestown and Bermudian Springs; the Barons took care of rival Cocalico last week, and are looking to remain perfect in their final nonleague tuneup. … Key stat: Central’s D has eight takeaways and six sacks. … Key kid: MC LB Rocco Daugherty (team-best 30 tackles, 1 sack, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup) has been a monster on D for the Barons.

Red Lion (2-1) at Elizabethtown (3-0): The Lions, who beat Ephrata in their opener but fell to Reading for their first setback last week, must tame a firecracker-hot Bears’ offense, which is averaging a league-best 514 yards a game. … Key stat: E-town, which is 3-0 for the first time since 2017, has 845 passing yards, most in the league; QB Josh Rudy leads the league with 796 passing yards. … Key kids: Bears’ WR Braden Cummings (20-485, 24.0 avg., 9 TD grabs) has toasted every DB in his way thus far. His 485 receiving yards and 9 TD catches are tops in the league. Meanwhile, E-town RB Logan Lentz (60-482, 8.0 avg., 7 TD) has helped balance out the Bears’ powerful O attack. Pick your poison, Red Lion.

SATURDAY’S GAME

SECTION 4

Elco (3-0) at Conrad Weiser (1-2), 6 p.m.: Longtime nonleague rivals and backyard foes will square off as section playmates for the first time, and the Scouts lead the series 23-10, including a 35-32 win last fall. But the unblemished Raiders are sailing right along, with plenty of mojo heading into their trip to Robesonia. … Key stat: Weiser has yielded 623 passing yards, second-most in the league. Not that Veer-oriented Elco is going to go up top much, but keep that stat in the back of your mind. … Key kids: Weiser receivers Trey Dianna (13-194, 1 TD) and Josh Miller (12-203, 1 TD) have been tough to mark. They’ll definitely test Elco’s D-backs here.

