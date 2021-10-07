Don’t look now, but Week 7 of Lancaster-Lebanon League football is on the tee and ready to go.

Where in the world is the time going?

There are a pair of first-place showdowns on Friday’s docket, with Lampeter-Strasburg welcoming Donegal in a Section 3 two-step, and Conestoga Valley hosting Cocalico in a Section 2 tussle between those longtime rivals.

Those winners will remain in first place as the section-race puzzles start coming into focus. The race for District 3 power points is also heating up, with the finish line coming just up around the bend.

Here’s previewing Friday’s Week 7 slate, with all games kicking off at 7 p.m. …

SECTION 1

Penn Manor (0-1 league, 4-2 overall) at Manheim Township (1-0, 4-2): The Comets saw their glittering 3-game winning streak come to a crashing halt last week in a 40-6 setback against Wilson, which held Penn Manor to a mere 132 yards and six first downs. The Blue Streaks — who are playing the second of three straight home games, with Hempfield set to invade Neffsville for a trophy game next week — are picking up steam with three wins in a row, thanks to a piping-hot air attack. Township has won seven games in a row in the series — including a nip-and-tuck 14-6 dub last year — after Penn Manor won back-to-back games in 2012 and 2013. Key kid: In the last three games, MT QB Hayden Johnson is 59-for-75 (a sizzling 79 percent) for 666 yards with 11 TD strikes. He leads the league with 110 pass completions, and top target Anthony Ivey (38 catches for 476 yards; 101 career receptions for the Penn State commit) is tied for the league lead with six TD grabs. And this: During Township’s 7-game winning streak in the series, the Streaks have outscored the Comets 316-82, with a pair of shutout wins and two games where Township scored 60-plus points. Buckle up, Comets.

McCaskey (0-1, 2-4) at Wilson (1-0, 3-3): The Red Tornado’s offense stalled in a 41-6 setback last week against rampaging Hempfield, while the Bulldogs snapped Penn Manor’s win streak and tightened up their defense in doing so. Wilson RB Jadyn Jones also made a triumphant return to the offense after missing the previous two games with 156 yards and three TD bolts against the Comets. The Bulldogs, on a quest to defend their Section 1 banner, have won 17 games in a row in the series — including a 41-7 win last year — and McCaskey’s last victory in the series was a 31-14 nod in Lancaster back in 2003. Key kid: Tornado QB Matt Remash (46-of-100 for 768 yards, 6 TD) has to remain cool in the pocket, avoid oncoming blitzers and finish drives. His favorite target — sleek WR Isaac Burks (16-380, 2 TD) — is averaging a snazzy 23.8 yards per catch, tops in the league among qualified receivers. And this: Wilson is up to No. 3 in the league in total defense, allowing 238 yards a game.

Cedar Crest (0-1, 2-3) at Hempfield (1-0, 4-2): The Falcons are out to snap a 3-game slide after a glittering 2-0 getaway. They’ll get a red-hot Black Knights’ squad that has won three games in a row, and is looking for more momentum with Manheim Township (on the road) and Wilson (at home in Landisville) coming up next on the schedule. Hempfield is 2-1 in the last three meetings — including a 29-15 W last fall — since Cedar Crest has come back up from Section 2. Key kid: Hempfield RB Stephen Katch (420 rushing yards, 5 TD) had a 72-yard, 2-TD effort last week against McCaskey. The Falcons can't let Katch get his legs churning. And this: Cedar Crest is giving up 172 rushing yards a game; Hempfield QB Cam Harbaugh leads all Section 1 ball-carriers with 420 rushing yards. Harbaugh has an offer from FCS Butler, by the way.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

Cocalico (1-0, 3-3) at Conestoga Valley (1-0, 3-3): It’s a first-place showdown in Witmer, where the Buckskins — winners of two games in a row and finding their groove — must curtail Eagles’ RB Anthony Bourassa, who is the league’s leading rusher with 1,020 yards on 122 totes with 12 TD runs. Conversely, Cocalico must slow down CV RB Nick Tran, who has 328 yards and six TD runs in the last two games. Bourassa vs. Tran and O-line vs. D-line trench warfare are terrific matchups to watch in this clash. Cocalico is 3-0 in the series — including a 27-7 triumph last fall — since the Bucks came back down from Section 1. Key kid: Cocalico LB Tyler Angstadt (32 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles) has to help keep Tran (101-698, 10 TD) under wraps. And this: Cocalico is 23rd out of 24 teams in the league, yielding 384 yards a game. On the flip-side, the Eagles have 1,648 rushing yards, most in the league. Fun fact: This is a huge game in the D3 power-point race; CV is No. 14, and right on the bubble, in Class 5A, and Cocalico is No. 10, and also right on the bubble, in Class 4A.

Elizabethtown (0-1, 3-3) at Warwick (1-0, 3-3): The Bears had their 2-game winning streak snapped by Conestoga Valley a week ago, while the Warriors ripped it up for 522 yards in a riveting 35-28 victory over Manheim Central; it was Warwick’s fourth dub in a row over the Barons, by the way. The Warriors — who are averaging 407 yards a game, third-best in the league, but who have allowed 1,589 passing yards, most in the league — beat E-town 50-9 last fall on the way to winning the Section 2 crown. Key kid: E-town LB Hayden Haver (42 tackles, 2 for losses, 3 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 pass breakups) has been a heat-seeking missile on D for da Bears. And this: Warwick QB Jack Reed (101-of-163, 11 TD against just 2 picks) leads the league with 1,567 passing yards, and Warriors’ WR Cooper Eckert leads the league with 42 receptions — and he’s tied for first with six TD snags — after he hauled in 14 catches last week vs. Central. Yo, heads up E-town D-backs.

Manheim Central (0-1, 5-1) at Solanco (0-1, 2-4): Safe to say the Barons will be spitting fire when they get off the bus in Quarryville, after Central suffered its first loss this season last week at the hands of Warwick. The Barons still own the league’s top-ranked defense — they’re yielding 225 yards a game, with a league-low 475 rushing yards against — but that group will be tested by the Golden Mules’ run-first attack; Solanco, which is seeking to snap a 3-game slide, has 1,625 rushing yards, second-most in the circuit. Central is 4-1 in the last five meetings; Solanco won 42-35 last year, adding more fuel to the Barons’ fire. Key kid: Solanco DB Josiah Forren (team-best 49 tackles, 2 INT, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery) has been a major playmaker in the secondary for the Mules. And this: Here’s a nifty nugget — Central is the only team in the league with 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,084) and 1,000-plus passing yards (1,037) on its stat ledger. The Barons are averaging 353 yards a game, fifth-best in the league. FYI: Solanco (146) and Elco (160) are duking it out for fewest passing yards in the league.

SECTION 3

Donegal (4-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0, 5-1): After a week off because of a coronavirus-induced postponement against Garden Spot, the Indians will get back on the field for their section opener, opposite the reigning section-champ Pioneers, who are riding a snappy 5-game winning streak after topping Lancaster Catholic 42-14 last week. L-S blanked Donegal 42-0 last fall. Key kid: L-S DE Luke Hines (39 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles) has bum-rushed the backfield to the tune of 10 QB hurries. Donegal’s O-line must keep QB Landen Baughman protected. And this: L-S’s defense is at No. 2 in the league, allowing 233 yards a game. The Pioneers have yielded just four touchdowns in their last five games, with a pair of shutout victories mixed in there. Fun fact: There are only four 1-loss L-L League teams so far this season, and two of them will square off in this clash when Donegal heads to Lampeter. The other two 1-loss squads are Columbia and Manheim Central.

Lancaster Catholic (0-1, 3-3) at Ephrata (1-0, 4-2): The Crusaders came up short against L-S a week ago, while the Mountaineers survived a 48-32 point-fest against Lebanon as RB Andre Weidman carved out 254 yards with five TD scampers. Catholic, which has yielded 1,123 rushing yards, seventh-most in the league, can’t let him run wild again. The Crusaders are 2-1 in the last three meetings; the Mounts won 24-7 last fall. Key kid: Ephrata DT Weston Nolt (23 tackles, 11.5 for losses, 3.5 sacks, 3 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles) is doing damage in the stick department; half of his stops are for negative yardage. And this: Weidman needs 59 yards for a 1,000-yard season. He has a league-best 14 TD runs and a league-high 129 carries. FYI: Andre Weidman feature story. … FYI: LC P-K Daniel Mueller commits to Villanova.

Lebanon (0-1, 0-6) at Garden Spot (1-4): The Cedars’ offense finally dusted off the cobwebs and erupted for 420 yards and 32 points last week against Ephrata. Alas, Lebanon still has a goose egg in the W column. But the Cedars finally have some offensive momentum, and that’s a positive. The Spartans are set to return after missing last week’s section opener against Donegal because of COVID-19 issues. Garden Spot beat Pequea Valley 56-0 the previous week to pick up its first win, so the Spartans are looking to recapture those vibes after a quarantine week. Lebanon beat Garden Spot 35-23 last year. Key kid: Lebanon QB Emanuel Mason passed for 210 yards with three TD flips and he rushed for 159 yards and two more scores last week against Ephrata. And this: Lebanon is one of two teams in the league — along with Cocalico — to give up 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,221) and 1,000-plus passing yards (1,071). FYI: GS K Walker Martin feature story.

SECTION 4

Octorara (0-1, 4-2) at Elco (1-0, 2-3): The Braves are feeling antsy after last week’s gut-punch 48-46 setback against Columbia, and they’ll get a Raiders’ club feeling a heck of a lot better about things coming off a 56-0 win over Pequea Valley. Octorara QB Weston Stoltzfus (43-of-67 for 854 yards, 11 TD) leads the league in passer efficiency rating (with a solid 145 mark) and he’s the only full-time QB in the league not to throw an interception this season. Elco has won all three meetings since Octorara joined the league in 2018, including last year’s down-to-the-wire 22-19 victory in Atglen. That electrifying win — in a first-place showdown matchup — buoyed the Raiders to section gold. Key kid: Octorara ‘backer Zion Raison-Peters (33 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble) has to swarm and help the Braves limit Elco’s powerful Veer rushing attack. And this: The Raiders have 1,257 rushing yards, seventh-most in the league — and that's in five games. That’s 251 yards on the ground per game. FYI: Octorara’s Mike Trainor feature story.

Northern Lebanon (0-1, 3-3) at Columbia (1-0, 4-1): The Vikings are looking to get back on track after back-to-back setbacks, and now they have to cope with the Crimson Tide’s high-octane, top-ranked offense, which is hammering out 456 yards a game; QB Robert Footman (101 completions for 1,538 yards) leads the league in pass attempts (175) and TD tosses (16). Columbia has won three games in a row in the series, including a 47-13 dub last year. NL won the previous two meetings by an aggregate 97-14, with a shutout win in there. Key kid: J’von Collazo has been a multi-purpose threat for Columbia; he has 16 catches for 280 yards, he's rushed for 100 yards on the button, and in the win against Octorara last week, he had five receptions and a 25-yard TD run. And this: Columbia has given up 1,583 passing yards, second-most in the league. FYI: NL’s Kalani Adams feature story. … FYI: Columbia’s Robert Footman feature story.

Pequea Valley (0-1, 1-4) at Annville-Cleona (1-0, 2-3): The Braves have been shutout by identical 56-0 scores in the last two weeks — vs. Garden Spot and Elco — so they’re looking for some positive mo. The Dutchmen produced a trio of 100-yard rushers last week in a 41-0 triumph over Northern Lebanon, with Chase Maguire (152 yards, 1 TD), Rogan Harter (112 yards, 1 TD) and Phoenix Music (100 yards, 2 TD) all eclipsing the century mark. It’s the first time this season an L-L League team pulled off that feat. Harter (34-426, 3 TD) is averaging a league-best 12.5 yards per carry, among qualified backs. A-C has won five games in a row in the series, including a 29-28 OT decision last fall; PV’s last win was a 21-10 victory back in 2015. Key kid: A-C LB Dominic Funk (42 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble) has been a hit machine for the Dutchmen. And this: PV is averaging 206 yards a game, fewest in the league; A-C is yielding 354 yards a game, third-most in the league. FYI: A-C’s Alex Long feature story.

