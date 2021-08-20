From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Don’t like making it all about the quarterbacks all the time, but — obviously — that’s such an important spot. Here are three QB angles I’ll be looking forward to coming out of Saturday’s scrimmages:

1. It looks like senior Hunter Mortimer will have the keys to Ephrata’s Pistol Spread Option attack. He’s kind of a late bloomer, but coach Kris Miller likes his athleticism and demeanor behind center, and that’s where Mortimer will be when Ephrata hosts Cocalico for a scrimmage on Saturday. He’ll have holdover Elijah Knowles on the flank, and multi-purpose back Andre Weidman at his disposal.

2. Can’t say for sure where the spinning QB wheel will stop in Lebanon’s camp, but skipper Frank Isenberg and his crew will have a decision to make after the Cedars host Conestoga Valley for a scrimmage game on Saturday. Newbies Julien Selman and Sebastian Pizarro are on the list, and if the Cedars want to go Wildcat, returning scatback Pedro De’Arce could also take some snaps. Safe to say Lebanon wants to get its QB spot ironed out before the Cedars make the short trip over to Cedar Crest for the Cedar Bowl in Week 1.

3. Yet another Section 3 team must make a QB decision coming out of camp, and that’s at Garden Spot, where that lucky new signal-caller will step in for four-year contributor Jesse Martin. It looks like coach Matt Zamperini will have some options: Senior Tristin Sadowski, junior Andrew King and sophomore Kai Harting are on the depth chart. Which player will emerge as the starter coming out of Saturday’s scrimmage at Elco? We shall see. The Spartans open up Week 1 at Twin Valley.

Interestingly, just one of the six Section 3 teams returns a full-time QB this fall, and that’s at Lancaster Catholic, where Will Cranford is back in the saddle for the Crusaders. Donegal (Landon Baughman) and Lampeter-Strasburg (Berkeley Wagner) will have new starters, but both of those guys have taken varsity snaps in the past.

