HARRISBURG — Talk about capping your prep football career in style.

Lampeter-Strasburg senior quarterback Sean McTaggart — who returned from a serious knee injury last fall to lead the Pioneers to the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 title and the District 3 Class 4A championship on the way to the state semifinals — put a shiny bow on his high school resume Sunday.

McTaggart completed 9 of 15 passes for 194 yards with three touchdown strikes, earning MVP honors while leading the East team to a dominating 38-13 victory over the West squad in the PSFCA big-school all-star game at Landis Field.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to cap off my high school career, getting to play with this group of guys,” McTaggart said, cradling the MVP plaque. “This was so much fun. I’m very thankful that I was able to play in this game.”

McTaggart’s final TD toss was a back-breaking 40-yard flip to Warwick tight end Thatcher Miller — after the West’s defense bit on McTaggart’s hitch-and-go pump fake.

“I called that one,” McTaggart said, smiling. “I said to the coach that I thought the stop and go was there. I told Thatcher that I wanted to throw a touchdown to him. When we called the play I was like yeah, we’re scoring here.”

McTaggart, the Pennsylvania Football News Class 4A Player of the Year last fall, also hit Makhi Mayo for a 14-yard TD to open the scoring, and his 67-yard TD dart to Kristen McAdams gave the East team a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Mayo, McAdams and speedster D’Shaun Seals, who caught a team-best four passes, are all from Imhotep Charter, the longtime District 12 kingpin. McTaggart used those guys — plus a beefy O-line up front — to his advantage.

“The line was massive and the receivers were great,” McTaggart said. “It was a ton of fun.”

All six of the L-L League’s representatives in the big-school game contributed:

McTaggart was the MVP and he hooked up with Miller for a sweet TD pass. L-S defensive end Parker Owens was a nuisance, bum-rushing the backfield several times for hits and batting down a pass over the middle. Manheim Township D-line force Luke Kelley was in on a sack, and he made a big stick to help thwart a fourth-quarter drive by the West side.

Two kickers also repped the L-L League Sunday: Hempfield’s Spencer Biscoe drilled a 30-yard field goal for a 31-7 lead, and he converted a pair of PAT attempts. Meanwhile, Wilson’s Jack Wagner made good on all three of his PAT boots, and he handled the punting chores for the East.

SMALL SCHOOL GAME

East 17, West 10: In Sunday’s opener at Landis Field, the East squad scored 17 unanswered points, and Annville-Cleona kicker Mac Plummer — the lone L-L League rep in the small-school game — delivered, booting a go-ahead 33-yard field goal at the halftime horn.

“Drilled it,” Plummer said. “Right through the middle. Nice kick. It was a bit nerve-wracking, especially because I knew they were counting on me to contribute and get those points on the board.”

Those points gave the East team the lead for good. Earlier, Plummer connected on a PAT kick, knotting the game at 7-7 after Steel-High’s Odell Greene scored on a 2-yard TD run midway through the second quarter.

Plummer also kicked off to open the second half.

“It’s been a great experience. I had a blast,” Plummer said. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster. Getting to play in this game means a lot, especially because I got to represent Annville-Cleona and the L-L League.”

Annville-Cleona’s Mac Plummer drills a 33-yard field goal at the halftime horn to give the East a 10-7 lead #LLfootball #LLsports @AnnvilleCleona @AC_coachG pic.twitter.com/SXR9BvhK8o — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) May 30, 2021

