Week 11 of Lancaster-Lebanon League football has arrived, and that means the start of the District Three playoffs.
A dozen L-L League squads qualified for the postseason, and seven of them will be in action tonight. There is also one nonleague game on tonight’s schedule, and one L-L League squad will get its postseason journey started on Saturday.
LNP | LancasterOnline has reporters covering all seven games involving L-L League teams tonight. All games start at 7 p.m.
Be sure to follow along below, as the scores will be updated throughout all the action. Once the games go final, be sure to click the links to read stories about each game:
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS
Manheim Township at Central York
Wilson at York
Hempfield at Central Dauphin East
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND
Gettysburg at Warwick
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND
Octorara at Northern York
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND
Lancaster Catholic at Boiling Springs
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
Upper Dauphin at Columbia
NONLEAGUE
Garden Spot at Elco
SATURDAY
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND
Northern Lebanon at Wyomissing, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY'S NONLEAGUE GAME
Pequea Valley 57, Biglerville 0 FINAL