Week 11 of Lancaster-Lebanon League football has arrived, and that means the start of the District Three playoffs.

A dozen L-L League squads qualified for the postseason, and seven of them will be in action tonight. There is also one nonleague game on tonight’s schedule, and one L-L League squad will get its postseason journey started on Saturday.

LNP | LancasterOnline has reporters covering all seven games involving L-L League teams tonight. All games start at 7 p.m.

Be sure to follow along below, as the scores will be updated throughout all the action. Once the games go final, be sure to click the links to read stories about each game:

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

Manheim Township at Central York

Wilson at York

Hempfield at Central Dauphin East

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND

Gettysburg at Warwick

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

Octorara at Northern York

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

Lancaster Catholic at Boiling Springs

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Upper Dauphin at Columbia

NONLEAGUE

Garden Spot at Elco

SATURDAY

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

Northern Lebanon at Wyomissing, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY'S NONLEAGUE GAME

Pequea Valley 57, Biglerville 0 FINAL

More LNP L-L League football coverage