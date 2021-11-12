Seven Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are set for District Three playoff action, with six games tonight and one game set for Saturday afternoon.

LNP | LancasterOnline has reporters scouring the area, covering all seven of those postseason games over the next two days.

Be sure to follow along below, as the scores will be updated throughout all the action. Once the games go final, be sure to click the links to read stories about each game:

TONIGHT

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

Wilson at Central York, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Exeter at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Warwick at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Cocalico at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Donegal at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

Hempfield at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

More LNP L-L League football coverage

L-L League football statistics, standings, schedules