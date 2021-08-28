The high school football season began Friday. There were to be 17 games involving 21 L-L League teams. But due to thunderstorms, only six games were contested.

Eleven games were postponed from Friday and will be played throughout Saturday. Follow the game scores below as the games progress and check back later for the final scores and coverage of each game.

Saturday's games

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central Halftime: Manheim Central 21, Cumberland Valley, 0

Muhlenberg at Ephrata Q3: Ephrata 34; Muhlenberg 7

Lebanon at Cedar Crest Q2: Lebanon, 0; Cedar Crest, 10

Conrad Weiser at Cocalico Q1: Conrad Weiser, 7; Cocalico, 7

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township (2 p.m.)

McCaskey vs Reading (3 p.m.)

Central Dauphin at Wilson (6 p.m.)

Palmyra at Solanco (7 p.m.)

Garden Spot at Twin Valley (7 p.m.)

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon (7 p.m.)

Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick (7 p.m.)

Final scores for the games played Friday, which are links to game stories, are below.

Friday's results

Penn Manor 16, Conestoga Valley 12

York Catholic 24, Lancaster Catholic 7

Elizabethtown 14, Donegal 7

Hempfield 28, Dallastown 21

Columbia 46, Eastern York 25

Octorara 18, Kennard-Dale 16

Three other L-L League teams which were to start the season tonight were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Biglerville at Pequea Valley, Schuylkill at Valley at Annville-Cleona and Susquenita at Elco are all now scheduled for Nov. 5.