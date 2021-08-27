Editor's Note: Due to fluctuating weather conditions, some games may experience delays and postponements. As of 7 p.m., games for Lancaster Catholic and Hempfield have been delayed until 7:30 p.m., Manheim Township game has been delayed until 8 p.m. and Garden Spot is delayed until 8:30.
The high school football season begins tonight with 17 games involving 21 L-L League teams and LNP | LANCASTERONLINE will have coverage of all those contests.
Among the games the LNP staff will be at this evening is the clash between Lampeter-Strasburg and Warwick that Jeff Reinhart will cover in Lititz.
Will Welliver will be in Millersville to provide the details of the Conestoga Valley-Penn Manor game.
And Mike Gross will have all the info on the Lebanon-Cedar Crest contest.
The games, which all begin at 7 p.m. and are listed below, will be updated throughout the evening with scores. At the end of the night, each final score will be a link to the game story for the contest.
Three other L-L League teams which were to start the season tonight were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Biglerville at Pequea Valley, Schuylkill at Valley at Annville-Cleona and Susquenita at Elco are all now scheduled for Nov. 5.
Here are the games being played tonight.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick
Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor
Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic
Elizabethtown 7, Donegal 0 2nd Q
McCaskey vs. Reading at Albright
Dallastown 7, Hempfield 0 1st Q
Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon
Columbia 12, Eastern York 6 2nd Q
Octorara at Kennard-Dale
Central Dauphin at Wilson