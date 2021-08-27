Editor's Note: Due to fluctuating weather conditions, some games may experience delays and postponements. As of 7 p.m., games for Lancaster Catholic and Hempfield have been delayed until 7:30 p.m., Manheim Township game has been delayed until 8 p.m. and Garden Spot is delayed until 8:30.

The high school football season begins tonight with 17 games involving 21 L-L League teams and LNP | LANCASTERONLINE will have coverage of all those contests.

Among the games the LNP staff will be at this evening is the clash between Lampeter-Strasburg and Warwick that Jeff Reinhart will cover in Lititz.

Rescheduled Games Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central: Postponed to 11 a.m. on Saturday Muhlenberg at Ephrata: Postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday Lebanon at Cedar Crest: Postponed to noon on Saturday Conrad Weiser at Cocalico: Postponed to noon on Saturday Palmyra at Solanco: Postponed to 7 p.m. on Saturday Garden Spot at Twin Valley: Postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday

Will Welliver will be in Millersville to provide the details of the Conestoga Valley-Penn Manor game.

And Mike Gross will have all the info on the Lebanon-Cedar Crest contest.

The games, which all begin at 7 p.m. and are listed below, will be updated throughout the evening with scores. At the end of the night, each final score will be a link to the game story for the contest.

Three other L-L League teams which were to start the season tonight were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Biglerville at Pequea Valley, Schuylkill at Valley at Annville-Cleona and Susquenita at Elco are all now scheduled for Nov. 5.

Here are the games being played tonight.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick

Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor

Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic

Elizabethtown 7, Donegal 0 2nd Q

McCaskey vs. Reading at Albright

Dallastown 7, Hempfield 0 1st Q

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon

Columbia 12, Eastern York 6 2nd Q

Octorara at Kennard-Dale

Central Dauphin at Wilson