There are 23 games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams tonight and LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of each of those Week 2 contests.

Among the games the LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents will report from is the Cocalico-Solanco clash in Quarryville where Jeff Reinhart will be on hand to provide the details.

The Eagles-Golden Mules matchup is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week.

The scores of the Friday games listed below will be updated throughout the evening and final scores will become links to game stories at the end of the night.

Final scores for three Thursday games involving L-L League schools with links to articles can also be found below.

And there is also a Saturday game that will be updated following its completion.

Friday's Games

Cocalico at Solanco

Octorara at Pequea Valley

Lebanon at Garden Spot

Warwick at Ephrata

Columbia at Hanover

Central Dauphin East at Cedar Crest

York (William Penn) at Hempfield

Dallastown at Manheim Township

Elizabethtown at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg

Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley

Immaculata (New Jersey) at Manheim Central

York Suburban at Donegal

Wilson vs. Central Dauphin

Reading at Muhlenberg

Boyertown at Exeter

Governor Mifflin at Carlisle

Fleetwood at Conrad Weiser,

Lower Dauphin at Twin Valley

Berks Catholic vs. Executive Education Academy

Wyomissing at Pottsville

Warrior Run at Hamburg

Schuylkill Valley at Upper Perkiomen

Saturday's game

Kutztown at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Thursday's games

Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic

Elco at Annville-Cleona

Northern Lebanon at Susquehanna Township