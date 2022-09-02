There are 23 games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams tonight and LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of each of those Week 2 contests.
Among the games the LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents will report from is the Cocalico-Solanco clash in Quarryville where Jeff Reinhart will be on hand to provide the details.
The Eagles-Golden Mules matchup is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week. Click here later to watch Reinhart's pregame interview with Solanco athletic director Anthony Hall, which will take place around 6:35 p.m.
The scores of the Friday games listed below will be updated throughout the evening and final scores will become links to game stories at the end of the night.
Final scores for three Thursday games involving L-L League schools with links to articles can also be found below.
And there is also a Saturday game that will be updated following its completion.
Friday's Games
Cocalico at Solanco
Octorara at Pequea Valley
Lebanon at Garden Spot
Warwick at Ephrata
Columbia at Hanover
Central Dauphin East at Cedar Crest
York (William Penn) at Hempfield
Dallastown at Manheim Township
Elizabethtown at McCaskey
Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg
Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley
Immaculata (New Jersey) at Manheim Central
York Suburban at Donegal
Wilson vs. Central Dauphin
Reading at Muhlenberg
Boyertown at Exeter
Governor Mifflin at Carlisle
Fleetwood at Conrad Weiser,
Lower Dauphin at Twin Valley
Berks Catholic vs. Executive Education Academy
Wyomissing at Pottsville
Warrior Run at Hamburg
Schuylkill Valley at Upper Perkiomen
Saturday's game
Kutztown at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Thursday's games
Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic
Elco at Annville-Cleona
Northern Lebanon at Susquehanna Township