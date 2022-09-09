Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will play in 28 games this weekend and LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of every game, including the Elco at Columbia contest.
The Raiders-Crimson Tide matchup is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week and Jeff Reinhart will be there to provide all the details. In addition to tweeting scores and updates during the event and his game story at the end of the night, Reinhart will also have a live interview prior to the contest. Click here to view the pregame interview, which will begin around 6:30 p.m.
Scores for the 25 games Friday evening, which are listed below, will be updated throughout the night. After the scores are final, they will become links to articles after the reporters file their game stories.
Some game stories may not be posted until Saturday.
Three games involving L-L teams will be contested Saturday. Each of those games are also listed below will updated when they take place.
Friday's games
Elco at Columbia
Octorara at Lancaster Catholic
Warwick at Cedar Crest
Cedar Cliff at McCaskey
Cocalico at Manheim Central
Solanco vs. Penn Manor
Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin at Hersheypark Stadium
Ephrata vs. Lebanon
York Tech at Northern Lebanon
Conestoga Valley at Garden Spot
Donegal at Palmyra
Martin Luther King at Wilson
Lampeter-Strasburg at Kennard-Dale
Littlestown at Annville-Cleona
Hanover at Pequea Valley
Daniel Boone at Muhlenberg
West York at Exeter
Governor Mifflin at Boyertown
Upper Perkiomen at Fleetwood
Conrad Weiser at Twin Valley
Red Lion vs. Reading
Eastern York at Hamburg
Pottsville Nativity BVM at Kutztown
Schuylkill Valley at Susquenita
Saturday's games
Manheim Twp. At Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Berks Catholic at Pope John Paul II, 1 p.m.
Trinity at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.