Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will play in 28 games this weekend and LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of every game, including the Elco at Columbia contest.

The Raiders-Crimson Tide matchup is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week and Jeff Reinhart will be there to provide all the details. In addition to tweeting scores and updates during the event and his game story at the end of the night, Reinhart will also have a live interview prior to the contest. Click here to view the pregame interview, which will begin around 6:30 p.m.

Scores for the 25 games Friday evening, which are listed below, will be updated throughout the night. After the scores are final, they will become links to articles after the reporters file their game stories.

Some game stories may not be posted until Saturday.

Three games involving L-L teams will be contested Saturday. Each of those games are also listed below will updated when they take place.

Friday's games

Elco at Columbia

Octorara at Lancaster Catholic

Warwick at Cedar Crest

Cedar Cliff at McCaskey

Cocalico at Manheim Central

Solanco vs. Penn Manor

Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin at Hersheypark Stadium

Ephrata vs. Lebanon

York Tech at Northern Lebanon

Conestoga Valley at Garden Spot

Donegal at Palmyra

Martin Luther King at Wilson

Lampeter-Strasburg at Kennard-Dale

Littlestown at Annville-Cleona

Hanover at Pequea Valley

Daniel Boone at Muhlenberg

West York at Exeter

Governor Mifflin at Boyertown

Upper Perkiomen at Fleetwood

Conrad Weiser at Twin Valley

Red Lion vs. Reading

Eastern York at Hamburg

Pottsville Nativity BVM at Kutztown

Schuylkill Valley at Susquenita

Saturday's games

Manheim Twp. At Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Berks Catholic at Pope John Paul II, 1 p.m.

Trinity at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.