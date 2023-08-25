Football is back.

The high school football season began Friday and all 37 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams were action. All of the games are nonleague contests.

Here is a list of all 28 games involving the L-L teams.The final scores are links to Friday night's game stories.

L-L football scores

Cedar Crest 24, Northeast 0 Final

Hempfield 16, Dallastown 14 Final

Manheim Township 35, Cumberland 6 Final

John Bartram 26, McCaskey 12 Final

Conestoga Valley 27, Penn Manor 0 Final

Central Dauphin East 55, Reading 6 Final

Roman Catholic 49, Wilson 14 Final

Exeter 42, Daniel Boone 7 Final

Spring-Ford 49, Governor Mifflin 19 Final

Palmyra 51, Lebanon 7 Final

Manheim Central 56, West Chester East 0 Final

Octorara 15, Muhlenberg 7 (OT) Final

Warwick 17, Cocalico 14 Final

Donegal 27, Elizabethtown 0 Final

Ephrata 34, Red Lion 32 Final

Fleetwood 48, Kutztown 6 Final

Garden Spot 42, Conrad Weiser 3 Final

Lampeter-Strasburg 45, Solanco 7 Final

Twin Valley 44, Schuylkill Valley 13 Final

Loyalsock 25, Berks Catholic 21 Final

Elco 42, West York 18 Final

Wyomissing 56, Kennard-Dale 7 Final

Annville-Cleona 52, Hanover 19 Final

Eastern York 46, Columbia 0 Final

Hamburg 49, Halifax 19 Final

Lancaster Catholic 48, York Catholic 12 Final

Pine Grove 20, Northern Lebanon 17 (OT) Final

Biglerville 14, Pequea Valley 7 Final

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER