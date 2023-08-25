Football is back.
The high school football season began Friday and all 37 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams were action. All of the games are nonleague contests.
Here is a list of all 28 games involving the L-L teams.The final scores are links to Friday night's game stories.
L-L football scores
Cedar Crest 24, Northeast 0 Final
Hempfield 16, Dallastown 14 Final
Manheim Township 35, Cumberland 6 Final
John Bartram 26, McCaskey 12 Final
Conestoga Valley 27, Penn Manor 0 Final
Central Dauphin East 55, Reading 6 Final
Roman Catholic 49, Wilson 14 Final
Exeter 42, Daniel Boone 7 Final
Spring-Ford 49, Governor Mifflin 19 Final
Manheim Central 56, West Chester East 0 Final
Octorara 15, Muhlenberg 7 (OT) Final
Donegal 27, Elizabethtown 0 Final
Fleetwood 48, Kutztown 6 Final
Garden Spot 42, Conrad Weiser 3 Final
Lampeter-Strasburg 45, Solanco 7 Final
Twin Valley 44, Schuylkill Valley 13 Final
Loyalsock 25, Berks Catholic 21 Final
Wyomissing 56, Kennard-Dale 7 Final
Annville-Cleona 52, Hanover 19 Final
Eastern York 46, Columbia 0 Final
Lancaster Catholic 48, York Catholic 12 Final
Pine Grove 20, Northern Lebanon 17 (OT) Final
Biglerville 14, Pequea Valley 7 Final
