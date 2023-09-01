LS Solanco FB 001.jpg
Buy Now

Lampeter-Strasburg’s quarterback Trent Wagner looks around during first half action of an annual “Milk Jug” rivalry game against Solanco at Solanco high school in Quarryville Friday Aug. 25, 2023.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff photographer

Week 2 of the high school football season started early with four games played Thursday.

But there are still plenty of intriguing matchups left on the slate, including Manheim Central vs. Smyrna, Del., in the Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic.

Jeff Reinhart will report from that game and Chris Knight will have photos of the contest, which will be played at Abessinio Stadium in Salesianum, Del.

Here's how to follow reporters covering Week 2 games of the 2023 L-L League football season

That is one of 22 games involving L-L teams Friday. The games, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the evening. The final scores will become links to articles after reporters file their stories.

In addition, final scores from the four games played Thursday are also listed below with links to games stories.

And a Saturday morning game, the Brave Bowl (Pequea Valley at Octorara), which starts at 11 a.m., is the final contest of the weekend.

Thursday's games

Elco 49, Annville-Cleona 7

Garden Spot 45, Lebanon 7

Schuylkill Valley 22, Upper Perkiomen 19

Cedar Crest 33, CD East 7

Friday's games

Manheim Central vs. Smyrna (Delaware) at Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic at Abessinio Stadium, Salesianum (Delaware)

Executive Education Academy at Berks Catholic 

Hempfield at York (William Penn)

Manheim Township at Dallastown

McCaskey at Elizabethtown

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor

Muhlenberg vs. Reading

Central Dauphin at Wilson

Conestoga Valley at Daniel Boone

Exeter at Boyertown

Carlisle at Governor Mifflin

Ephrata at Warwick

Conrad Weiser at Fleetwood

Solanco at Cocalico

Twin Valley vs. Lower Dauphin

Donegal at York Suburban

Wyomissing at Pottsville

Hanover at Columbia

Hamburg at Warrior Run

York Tech at Kutztown

Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic

Susquehanna Township at Northern Lebanon

Saturday's game

Pequea Valley at Octorara, 11 a.m.

Newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags