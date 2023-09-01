Week 2 of the high school football season started early with four games played Thursday.
But there are still plenty of intriguing matchups left on the slate, including Manheim Central vs. Smyrna, Del., in the Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic.
Jeff Reinhart will report from that game and Chris Knight will have photos of the contest, which will be played at Abessinio Stadium in Salesianum, Del.
Here's how to follow reporters covering Week 2 games of the 2023 L-L League football season
That is one of 22 games involving L-L teams Friday. The games, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the evening. The final scores will become links to articles after reporters file their stories.
In addition, final scores from the four games played Thursday are also listed below with links to games stories.
And a Saturday morning game, the Brave Bowl (Pequea Valley at Octorara), which starts at 11 a.m., is the final contest of the weekend.
Thursday's games
Friday's games
Manheim Central vs. Smyrna (Delaware) at Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic at Abessinio Stadium, Salesianum (Delaware)
Executive Education Academy at Berks Catholic
Hempfield at York (William Penn)
Manheim Township at Dallastown
McCaskey at Elizabethtown
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor
Muhlenberg vs. Reading
Central Dauphin at Wilson
Conestoga Valley at Daniel Boone
Exeter at Boyertown
Carlisle at Governor Mifflin
Ephrata at Warwick
Conrad Weiser at Fleetwood
Solanco at Cocalico
Twin Valley vs. Lower Dauphin
Donegal at York Suburban
Wyomissing at Pottsville
Hanover at Columbia
Hamburg at Warrior Run
York Tech at Kutztown
Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic
Susquehanna Township at Northern Lebanon
Saturday's game
Pequea Valley at Octorara, 11 a.m.