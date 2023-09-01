Week 2 of the high school football season started early with four games played Thursday.

But there are still plenty of intriguing matchups left on the slate, including Manheim Central vs. Smyrna, Del., in the Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic.

Jeff Reinhart will report from that game and Chris Knight will have photos of the contest, which will be played at Abessinio Stadium in Salesianum, Del.

Here's how to follow reporters covering Week 2 games of the 2023 L-L League football season

That is one of 22 games involving L-L teams Friday. The games, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the evening. The final scores will become links to articles after reporters file their stories.

In addition, final scores from the four games played Thursday are also listed below with links to games stories.

And a Saturday morning game, the Brave Bowl (Pequea Valley at Octorara), which starts at 11 a.m., is the final contest of the weekend.

Executive Education Academy at Berks Catholic

Hempfield at York (William Penn) Manheim Township at Dallastown McCaskey at Elizabethtown

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor

Muhlenberg vs. Reading

Central Dauphin at Wilson



Conestoga Valley at Daniel Boone

Exeter at Boyertown

Carlisle at Governor Mifflin

Ephrata at Warwick



Conrad Weiser at Fleetwood



Solanco at Cocalico



Twin Valley vs. Lower Dauphin

Donegal at York Suburban



Wyomissing at Pottsville

Hanover at Columbia



Hamburg at Warrior Run



York Tech at Kutztown



Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic

Susquehanna Township at Northern Lebanon Saturday's game Pequea Valley at Octorara, 11 a.m.